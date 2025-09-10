Share:

A rose-quartz 1989 Nissan 240SX sits at the entrance of the room. In the center, a black 1956 Ford F-100 pickup flashes a red hemi engine, and tucked in a corner an elegant eggplant colored 1951 Mercury Coupe, are quietly waiting to be discovered.

In a room filled with custom cars, vintage gear and other Nikkei memorabilia, a photo of Hikotaro Yamada, a World War I Navy veteran, stands out on display in the gallery. Yamada is pictured dressed in his military uniform exiting his vehicle at the Santa Anita Assembly Center in April 1942.

Near the grounds of what today is the popular 626 Market; thousands, mostly Japanese Americans citizens were being forced into temporary detention centers. In the early stage of the US involvement in WWII, some families were allowed to drive to these processing centers and forced to sell their cars to the government for nominal fees. This section of the gallery tells the stories and experiences of families whose lives were ripped apart after being thrown into detention.

Cruising J-Town: Behind the Wheel of the Nikkei Community is an exhibition at the ArtCenter School of Design in partnership with the Japanese American National Museum. Just a few minutes away from the PCC campus, the Peter and Marle Mullin Gallery displays more than 100 pieces, showcasing style, speed, work and community.

What appears as a car enthusiast’s playground, is actually a treasure chest. Each piece depicts the history of car culture, through the lives and stories of the Nikkei community over the last 100 years.

“It was curated by [Dr.] Oliver Wang and he did a phenomenal job. There is so much history in that room. We got [five] cars in there. All from different eras and representing different things,” said Aaron Reeves, gallery attendant and graduate from the ArtCenter.

While the room is filled with shiny customs, the themes are palpable through the space. The stories are told through custom accessories, car club jackets, and homemade videos projected on the walls. Like the iconic photo of Yamada, you can dive into each piece, tracing its history, finding joy, resilience and even tragedy expressed through the lens of Nikkei across the country.

The “Purple Reign,” for example, was originally purchased by Yonny Koyoma in the 1980s. Inspired by his love for the coupe and the legendary Hirohata Merc, this Gardena car fanatic slowly worked to customize it. The project reached a halt after Koyoma passed away in 2012.

Later, his old friend, Brian Omatsu, purchased the classic from the family and completed the project in 2022 as an homage to Koyoma.

The black pickup belonged to Yoshio Shimazu, a gardener from West LA. When the engine gave out he replaced it with a hemi engine. The truck was later restored by his son, Kirk Shimazu, who in the process learned his father, Yoshio, was known as the “hot rod gardener” around town. The truck is in mid-restoration while on display.

The hot pink custom belongs to Nadine Sachiko Toyoda-Hsu from Arcadia. Nadine fell in love with cars as a teenager and later went on to be one of the first female professional drift racers. In 2003 she founded Drifting Pretty, the first all-woman drifting team and racing school in America.

“There is so much history in that room. There’s people that walk in and are like ‘oh my gosh, that’s my uncle in that photo, that’s my grandpa, that’s my grandma,’ and to see the look on their faces,” said Reeves.

The history, culture and influence of Japanese American communities in the car and truck scene is undeniable.

“It all connects back to the present moment too, with everything going on. I feel like it kind of represents [the] marginalized community’s ability to make the best out of the worst,” said Reeves.

Cruising J-Town is open to the public and on view until November 12th. Along with the exhibition, there are car meet ups scheduled at ArtCenter next Saturday, September 13th, and another gathering on November 8th. Plan ahead or you will inevitably lose track of time admiring the culture.

And if that wasn’t enough, the ArtCenter is also curating Cruising J-Town: Side Trip, featuring vehicles designed by Japanese American alumni, from September 19th through November 7th.

