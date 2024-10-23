Share:

Pasadena City College is an official sponsor of the Rose Court in conjunction with the 136th Rose Parade in 2025. PCC administration announced that the Tournament of Roses, which presides over the Rose Parade, awarded PCC as one of the sponsors for their annual Rose Court ceremony.

“This will be the 136th Rose Parade, obviously the 100th anniversary of PCC. So, in a sense, we’ve really grown up together, and our histories really complement each other with that commitment to collaboration,” said David Eads, CEO of Tournament of Roses. “So it’s in, you know, as PCC celebrates its 100th anniversary, it’s important for the tournament to really join in on that celebration of the legacy partner for that continual year.”

The Rose Court is an event presented by the Tournament of Roses in Pasadena. It selects a small group of young women to be ambassadors for next year’s Rose Parade on January 1, 2025. Seven finalists were announced on September 30th in front of the Tournament of Roses lawn. Only one out of seven can become the official Rose Court Queen. During the Rose Parade, all seven women) will be on the Rose Court Float, sponsored by PCC, and will attend the Rose Bowl football game on that day.

During the announcements for the seven finalists, the Rose Court announced their sponsors, who will all be involved in specific facets of the Rose Court this year, which includes PCC. Citizens Business Bank is the presenting sponsor of the Rose Court itself, Macy’s sponsored the wardrobe, and PCC is the official sponsor of the Rose Court Float for the Rose Parade.

“This year, you’ll be able to see PCC celebrating its centennial on the very float that the Rose Court takes down Colorado Boulevard. So those seven young women, who represent the Tournament of Roses ideals, will be right next to Pasadena City College in name and in image as they ride down the street,” said PCC spokesperson Alex Boekelheide.

Eligibility requirements for young women to participate in the Rose Court are that they all live within the Pasadena Community College District area. The District map includes cities like Pasadena, South Pasadena, Arcadia, Altadena, and Rosemead. The educational requirements for these young women are to at least be a high school senior and to have dual PCC accreditation. Each Rose Court finalist will receive a $7,500 scholarship grant for educational purposes. The seven finalists will also be ambassadors for the Tournament of Roses leading up to the Rose Parade.

“It really is a leadership development program for these young women,” Eads said. “They look at if they’re graduating high school, moving into college, or if they’re in college, looking to move forward in their careers. So it really is a leadership program.”

The PCC band has participated in the Rose Parade for decades. The PCC Tournament of Roses Honor Band has played in the Parade since 1930. It comprises the Honor Band, The Pageantry Unit, and the Herald Trumpets. Auditions for the 2025 selections were held on October 13 of this year.

“That’s been a piece of how we interact with each other, and then just the fact that the parade comes right down Colorado Boulevard in front of our C building every year is a big piece of history, too,” Boekelheide said.

The coronation for the official Rose Court Queen of next year’s Rose Parade will be held in front of the Tournament of Roses lawn at the end of this month on October 29th. The Rose Parade will be live on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025.

