By: and Posted on
Share: mail

This story has been updated to include links to our award winners

This past weekend, The Courier attended the Journalism Association of Community College’s (JACC) regional competition in La Jolla, California. Writers and Editors attended workshops and other keynotes to learn more about the industry and also competed in several on-the-spot competitions. The competitions ranged from timed writing assignments to wider ranging video and social media components. The Courier managed to bring home 24 total awards across 15 competitions along with a mail-in contest featuring our work from previous semesters. 

Mail-In:

Magazine News Feature: Honorable Mention

  • Seamus Bozeman

Magazine Opinion: Fourth Place

  • Kamron Sheikhalmolooki

Magazine Design: Third Place

  • Kamron Sheikhalmolooki

Magazine Profile: Second Place

  • Anjanette Gile and Casey Redd

Magazine Cover Design: First Place

  • Erin Kroncke and Blaise Smith

Magazine General Excellence

  • Spotlight!

Sports Action Photo: Honorable Mention

  • Michael Olsen

News Photo: Honorable Mention

  • Ben Avraham

Feature Story: Fourth Place

  • David Sosa

Feature Story: Second Place

  • Trina Jaconi-Biery

News Story: Second Place

  • Sabrina Farooq

Broadcast News Show: Second Place

  • Sabrina Farooq

Broadcast News Show: First Place

  • Laura Dux

Meritorious Enterprise News

  • Seamus Bozeman

On-The-Spot:

OTS Opinion Writing: Honorable Mention:

  • Emily Velasquez

OTS Video Story: Honorable Mention

  • Dante Estrada and Sabrina Farooq

OTS News Story: Honorable Mention

  • Sabrina Farooq

OTS Feature Writing: Fourth Place

  • Odessa Hairapetian

OTS Feature Writing: First Place

  • Ayden Saeki

OTS News Photo: Third Place

  • Charlotte Locicero

OTS Critical Review: Third Place

  • Samuel Valencia

OTS Critical Review: Second Place

  • Carlos De la Luz

OTS Social Media: Third Place

  • Dante Estrada, Kat Poling, Emily Velasquez, Sabrina Farooq and Carlos De la Luz

OTS Editorial Cartoon: First Place

  • Dante Estrada

Thank you for continued support and readership and congratulations to our writers and photographers for their great work!

Samuel Valencia
Latest posts by Samuel Valencia (see all)
Follow: rssyoutubeinstagrammail
Categories: Main Story, News, Features, Lifestyle

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.