This story has been updated to include links to our award winners
This past weekend, The Courier attended the Journalism Association of Community College’s (JACC) regional competition in La Jolla, California. Writers and Editors attended workshops and other keynotes to learn more about the industry and also competed in several on-the-spot competitions. The competitions ranged from timed writing assignments to wider ranging video and social media components. The Courier managed to bring home 24 total awards across 15 competitions along with a mail-in contest featuring our work from previous semesters.
Mail-In:
Magazine News Feature: Honorable Mention
- Seamus Bozeman
Magazine Opinion: Fourth Place
- Kamron Sheikhalmolooki
Magazine Design: Third Place
- Kamron Sheikhalmolooki
Magazine Profile: Second Place
- Anjanette Gile and Casey Redd
Magazine Cover Design: First Place
- Erin Kroncke and Blaise Smith
- Spotlight!
Sports Action Photo: Honorable Mention
- Michael Olsen
- Ben Avraham
- David Sosa
- Trina Jaconi-Biery
- Sabrina Farooq
Broadcast News Show: Second Place
- Sabrina Farooq
Broadcast News Show: First Place
- Laura Dux
- Seamus Bozeman
On-The-Spot:
OTS Opinion Writing: Honorable Mention:
- Emily Velasquez
OTS Video Story: Honorable Mention
- Dante Estrada and Sabrina Farooq
OTS News Story: Honorable Mention
- Sabrina Farooq
OTS Feature Writing: Fourth Place
- Odessa Hairapetian
OTS Feature Writing: First Place
- Ayden Saeki
OTS News Photo: Third Place
- Charlotte Locicero
OTS Critical Review: Third Place
- Samuel Valencia
OTS Critical Review: Second Place
- Carlos De la Luz
OTS Social Media: Third Place
- Dante Estrada, Kat Poling, Emily Velasquez, Sabrina Farooq and Carlos De la Luz
OTS Editorial Cartoon: First Place
- Dante Estrada
Thank you for continued support and readership and congratulations to our writers and photographers for their great work!
