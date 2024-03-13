Share:

This story has been updated to include links to our award winners

This past weekend, The Courier attended the Journalism Association of Community College’s (JACC) regional competition in La Jolla, California. Writers and Editors attended workshops and other keynotes to learn more about the industry and also competed in several on-the-spot competitions. The competitions ranged from timed writing assignments to wider ranging video and social media components. The Courier managed to bring home 24 total awards across 15 competitions along with a mail-in contest featuring our work from previous semesters.

Mail-In:

Magazine News Feature: Honorable Mention

Seamus Bozeman

Magazine Opinion: Fourth Place

Kamron Sheikhalmolooki

Magazine Design: Third Place

Kamron Sheikhalmolooki

Magazine Profile: Second Place

Anjanette Gile and Casey Redd

Magazine Cover Design: First Place

Erin Kroncke and Blaise Smith

Magazine General Excellence

Spotlight!

Sports Action Photo: Honorable Mention

Michael Olsen

News Photo: Honorable Mention

Ben Avraham

Feature Story: Fourth Place

David Sosa

Feature Story: Second Place

Trina Jaconi-Biery

News Story: Second Place

Sabrina Farooq

Broadcast News Show: Second Place

Sabrina Farooq

Broadcast News Show: First Place

Laura Dux

Meritorious Enterprise News

Seamus Bozeman

On-The-Spot:

OTS Opinion Writing: Honorable Mention:

Emily Velasquez

OTS Video Story: Honorable Mention

Dante Estrada and Sabrina Farooq

OTS News Story: Honorable Mention

Sabrina Farooq

OTS Feature Writing: Fourth Place

Odessa Hairapetian

OTS Feature Writing: First Place

Ayden Saeki

OTS News Photo: Third Place

Charlotte Locicero

OTS Critical Review: Third Place

Samuel Valencia

OTS Critical Review: Second Place

Carlos De la Luz

OTS Social Media: Third Place

Dante Estrada, Kat Poling, Emily Velasquez, Sabrina Farooq and Carlos De la Luz

OTS Editorial Cartoon: First Place

Dante Estrada

Thank you for continued support and readership and congratulations to our writers and photographers for their great work!

Follow: