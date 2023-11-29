Three members of Pasadena City College’s Board of Trustees (BOT) are up for reelection on the March 2024 ballot, where voters in areas two, four, and six from Altadena to Rosemead will have the opportunity to elect their trustee.

Prior to Board member John Martin from district six announcing his decision to not run for another term after serving as a PCC Trustee for over 40 years, he was facing off against PCC alum Ryan Liu. However, Liu is expected to take Martin’s seat unless someone else runs against him.

Jim Osterling’s district two seat which he’s held for the last eight years includes parts of Altadena, Kinneloa Mesa, Sierra Madre and parts of the Angels National Forest. Tammy Silver from district four covers parts of Pasadena, East Pasadena, Temple City and San Gabriel. PCC board of trustee candidate Liu is from district six which includes parts of Arcadia, El Monte, Rosemead, San Gabriel and Temple City.

Liu, a lawyer and passionate advocate for the value of community colleges, graduated from PCC in 2015 before going on to earn his bachelor’s from Yale, a masters in higher education from Oxford, and his juris doctor from Yale Law. He has mentored PCC students, worked on the measure PCC campaign, and credits the quality and affordability of PCC with setting him off on the right foot.

“I’d applied to these Cal States and UCs and got into them but I still couldn’t afford them,” Liu said, discussing his education after high school. “You know even with full financial aid, there were still a lot of costs, like I couldn’t get on-campus housing so I had to rent an apartment at the Cal State I committed to and that was just outside of what I could afford at the time, and PCC really provided me a lifeline.”

Silver was first elected in 2020 and joined the board just as everything was transitioning online due to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, making it hard to be engaged with the students and local community over the first two years of her term. Silver added that it was nice to be back in-person and a part of the PCC community.

This election comes amid an ongoing search for a new permanent Superintendent-President at PCC after the former Superintendent-President resigned last summer over a contract disagreement with some of the trustees.

Silver said that the board would not be impacted, or change how they were running for their seats because of the ongoing search. It’s just part of their everyday lives as trustees.

“It’s folded into all the work we all do, so it’s part of our task of being a good trustee and it hasn’t changed my campaign,” Silver said. “I think we have a really good system, very organized and very open to all stakeholders to give input into what we’re looking for in a new president.”

The election of the trustees is governed by Board Bylaw 2100, which specifies which set of trustees that are going to be on the ballot for each election. During the last midterm election cycle in 2022 the trustees from area one, three, five, and seven were elected and will not be up for reelection until the next midterm primaries in June 2026. PCC trustees have no term limits, but must run for reelection in their district every four years.

Resolution 787 and resolution 788 were passed unanimously at the Oct. 18 BOT meeting to validate the election with the Los Angeles County Registrar to schedule the vote, allow for the creation of candidate statements and to officially ask the county to handle the logistics of the election, according to PCC Spokesperson Alex Boekelheide during a presentation at the meeting.

The trustees are also working on possibly changing the PCC Board Bylaws to shift the election cycle. PCC trustee elections have historically been tied to the spring or summer primary elections that see far fewer voters than the fall general elections, according to Fair Vote, an organization that advocates for voting reforms.

Silver and Liu both focused on dual enrollment as an important campaign issue, pointing out the crucial relationship that the college has with Pasadena and other local area high schools.

“Dual enrollment is good for every high school student in the community,” Silver said. “And I think a lot of students and families don’t know about it.”

However Liu emphasized the importance of making sure that each high school had its needs taken care of.

“But I think we have to look at how do we actually build these programs from the beginning,” Liu said. “One, I think it requires close collaboration with the school districts because each school district is different and they’re gonna have different needs and wants for dual enrollment.”

Silver has devised a 6-point plan to outline her commitment to bettering PCC, but she also wants to get the word out on all the ways that the campus already enriches the community.

“In addition to the classroom learning that people can get, we have a phenomenal arts program,” Silver said. “We have a beautiful orchestra. We have wonderful theater productions, and I would like to see the community think of coming to PCC for the Arts…for photography, drama, music…all of those aspects.”

Liu emphasized the importance of internship opportunities for community college students, having experienced first hand the value when he was the only student from a community college interning for Congress between his first and second years at PCC.

“It’s been really great to see PCC, through the Freeman Center, build out these programs that provide, in collaboration with organizations and businesses, internships to students for credit,” Liu said. “I think that’s something that I would love to expand on, but not only focusing on that, but looking at you know, what are the newest Industries in the 21st century economy? Let’s connect with more organizations and businesses focusing on renewable energy and building out internship programs for PCC students to get exposure to these fields for academic credit.”

After Martin left the race in October, both Silver and Liu are running uncontested for their seats.

“I do hold a lot of respect for trustee Martin and his 44 years of service to PCC,” Liu said. “I have nothing but respect for his career. I will say that yes now after his announcement, I’m currently the only candidate running for the seat, but I’m not taking anything for granted. I’ve been working hard this past year for this campaign.”

Liu has received several local endorsements from politicians and leaders in his district from The Mayor of El Monte Jessica Ancona, The Mayor of Rosemead, Steven Ly, The Mayor of Temple City, William Man and the Mayor of Arcadia, April Verlato and endorsements from the presidents of the school districts in area six.

Silver has also received several high level endorsements from local politicians in Pasadena, and the surrounding area, including Congresswoman Judy Chu, Congressman Adam Schiff, former PCC President Jack Scott, California State Assemblymember Chris Holden, State Senator Anthony Portantino and several others.

One of things that stuck with Liu is that being a part of politics as a student inspired him to come back and run for this board seat.

“If any students want to get involved on my campaign, I would of course love to have students involved,” Liu said. “I think I learned so much when I was a PCC student getting involved, even on local campaigns.”

This election for the three trustees running, they each emphasized the importance of prioritizing the success of PCC students, especially as PCC is set to celebrate its centennial as a junior college in 2024. While also expanding what the college has to offer and the efforts the trustees strive to continually make PCC a community asset and beacon of learning.

Liu has officially filed for candidacy and is set to appear on the March 5. Ballot in area six. Silver also confirmed that she had filed for candidacy and will appear on the ballot in March.

Jim Osterling declined to comment on the record about his election campaign before the election filing deadline on Dec. 13.

This story was updated to include up to date information about Silver’s candidacy and appearance on the March 5. Ballot.