One million dollars in aid was secured by Pasadena City College for the more than 2,400 students, staff and faculty that were caught within, and up to a half mile, of the Eaton Fire burn area.

Ballmer Group, an investment company of Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife Connie Ballmer, made the largest single gift to the PCC Community Relief Fund, according to a press release on February 13, after the College spoke with Frank Cardenas, interim-executive director of the PCC Foundation.

“Amy Carnes [the foundation’s development director] and I are sitting here in my office, Zooming with representatives of Ballmer Group, who tell us that they believe they’re going to be able to help the college in the six-figure range,” Cardenas said. “We have a follow-up Zoom the next day where we’re told it’s not going to be a six-figure gift, it’s going to be a million dollars.”

Geography professor Brennan Wallace teamed up with the college’s Office of Institutional Effectiveness to map census data of those actively attending the college during the fall 2024 semester with publicly available data of the fire progression to show the impact of the fire to the college community’s numbers.

“My role as a geographer is we want to make tools, we want to solve problems, we want to help people answer questions,” Wallace said. “When there’s disasters, emergencies, planning for hazards, that’s when geographers can really go to work and help people try to do good with our data that we collect and our ability to present data for people.”

Wallace’s geographic analysis made clear the impacts of the Eaton Fire to the PCC community, college spokesperson Alex Boekelheide said. Though this sensitive data was not directly shared with Ballmer Group, it helped illustrate the severity of need by the college.

“The map was helpful, I think, in underscoring for Ballmer the severity of the crisis and the importance of the need,” Cardenas said.

Cardenas sits on the board of directors for the Pasadena Community Foundation and said its president, Jennifer DeVoll, helped in making the connection to the group.

“The Sunday after the fire started, I got a text from a dear friend, Jennifer DeVoll,” Cardenas said. “She had just had a discussion with representatives of Ballmer Group, who were interested in helping students impacted by the fire. She referred them, of course, to [Pasadena Unified School District], but also to us.”

DeVoll was unavailable for comment at the time of reporting, but Sarah Hilbert, a communications manager for the foundation, told the Courier in an email that she believes DeVoll understood that the college could connect students with immediate resources from the institution’s partnered legacy.

“Community foundations like ours often serve as a community leader that convenes partners around important initiatives and connects funders to organizations and to projects,” Hilbert said. “We have found ourselves doing that nearly every day since the Eaton Fire.”

The map also displays the boundary lines of Board of Trustees districts and shows that area two and three, represented by James Aragon and Steve Gibson respectively, were hit the hardest by the fire.

“Supporting our PCC family during this disaster has been our first priority — we know that so many Lancers have been directly impacted by the Eaton Fire, and we will continue to support our community as we begin this road to recovery,” said Alton Wang, president of the board, through email.

Wallace believes that the data collected for this map can be used to further students’ education at the college by comparing historic data to analyze future rebuilding efforts within the region.

“Past students have done redlining projects, and we have data from that, and it would be interesting to compare that to our burn area with the fire, with the evacuation, and see how that goes into the recovery,” Wallace said. “Students are super creative and if you give them good data then they’re going to come up with interesting projects.”

Those affected by the fire and are looking for support can file a PCC Fire Recovery Needs Assessment form at pasadena.com/fireupdates and donations to the PCC Community Relief Fund can be made here.

“From the smallest, we have received donations as large as a million dollars, obviously, all the way to a five dollar donation which was made by the little brother of a lancer who happens to work here at the foundation part-time,” Cardenas said. “I expect that at the foundation we will be raising money for students and staff impacted by the Eaton fire for perhaps several years.”

