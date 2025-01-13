Share:

Pasadena City College (PCC) reopened its doors Monday, welcoming students and staff back to its campuses after a four-day closure due to the devastating Eaton Fire.

While the college sustained only minor damage, the impact of the fire was visible across campus, and the broader community continues to grapple with the aftermath of one of California’s deadliest blazes.

“Although Pasadena City College has sustained minor damage, our hearts and our prayers and our thoughts are with our greater community,” said PCC superintendent-president José A. Gómez at a press conference Thursday.

The powerful Santa Ana winds that fueled the Eaton Fire left a mark on PCC’s Colorado campus. Several buildings suffered loose exterior panels, downed light poles, damaged fencing, and scattered debris, according to PCC spokesperson Jillian Beck.

A walk through campus revealed the extent of the disruption. Outside the student services building, a toppled bulletin board lay on the ground.

A little further away, loose tiles were visible on the memorial wall in Lancers Pass.

The second-floor library patio bore signs of the wind’s force, with an overturned lunch table and umbrella.

The aquatic center was also heavily impacted, with its pools filled with ash and debris. The pool’s cover was crumpled across the water’s surface.

A 2024 Courier investigation revealed that the college’s aquatic center has faced years of deferred maintenance, steadily escalating repair costs, and uncertainty about its future, stemming from administrative delays and the college’s indecision over whether to invest in repairs or relocate the facility entirely.

The effects of the fire extended beyond campus. From the top floor of the R building, the newly bare mountainside and blackened foothills of Altadena were visible, where the fire burned over 14,000 acres, destroying thousands of structures and claiming at least 16 lives, tying it as the sixth deadliest blaze in California history.

Members of the PCC community, including students and faculty, were among those who lost their homes to the Eaton Fire, the Courier reported Thursday. Since then, even more members of the community have come forward to share about their loss, including former Courier news editor Seamus Bozeman and Pasadena Area Community College District area 3 trustee Steve Gibson.

As classes resumed, the college took steps to address concerns about air quality and safety.

Dirt and ash covered many surfaces, especially outdoor stairwells, where ash swirled in the air as students and faculty passed through. While some wore masks to protect themselves from lingering particles, others opted not to.

“I just feel better,” said Ana Ruiz, a PCC student who chose to wear a mask. “You never know what could be around floating in the air.”

Though two air quality indicators located in the Science Village on the southeast corner of campus indicated satisfactory air quality at press time, experts have noted that standard air quality monitoring doesn’t necessarily detect all the harmful particles and materials that may be present after a fire.

In preparation for reopening, the college brought in several industrial air purifiers to improve indoor air quality. An Abatement Technologies air scrubber was set up in the Courier newsroom, and similar devices were spotted in buildings across campus.

“It’s a little loud but I think it’s needed,” Ruiz said.

During the closure, PCC served as an essential supplies distribution site, providing food and clothing to those affected by the fire—a fact evident from a dumpster full of boxes labeled for such items near parking lot 3.

Video posted to social media over the weekend by volunteers, including area 7 trustee Alton Wang, showed tables covered in food and clothing beneath white canopies.

“I am filled with immense gratitude and awe for the generosity, resilience, and selflessness of our PCC family,” PCC superintendent-president José A. Gómez said in a campus-wide message Saturday. “The strength and compassion demonstrated by our staff, students, and faculty during this challenging time is nothing short of inspiring.”

