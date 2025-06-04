Share:

Another wave of safety concerns is sparking campus-wide conversation about how well the college is protecting its students, faculty, and staff. While the Center for the Arts has been the focus of some recent police activity, students say the issue goes beyond just one building; it’s about the entire campus environment.

In recent weeks, community members have reported multiple unsettling incidents, like fraud, stealing of equipment, indecent exposure, and more. These events have drawn attention not just to isolated areas, but to broader questions about response times and accessibility of emergency resources throughout campus.

“Honestly, I feel unsafe,” said Laila Ramirez, board member of Community Wellness Club. “Sometimes I’m walking around at night, and it’s scary knowing that anyone could walk by me.”

Although the college maintains an open-campus policy, allowing the public to move freely through many parts of the grounds, that openness has left some students uneasy—especially during nighttime hours. The Center for the Arts, where late-night classes and projects are common, has been the site of several recent incidents that prompted police presence and increased security, but students say similar vulnerabilities exist across campus.

“Our campus does a great job taking care of us, but I still think there could be more monitoring going around,” said Dshawn Allen, a studio arts major. “If something major happens, there should be more accessible buttons to alert [security], something faster than making a phone call, ‘cause things happen so fast. For us as students, there needs to be some kind of platform to communicate across campus. For example, during the fire, we weren’t aware of it until we got emailed.”

A text message emergency alert system does exist at PCC called Rave alerts. However, students must opt in to receive real-time SMS messages about campus emergencies. Even then, students think the college needs to do more.

“I feel that there should be more security patrols, I’d feel more safer that way,” said Isidro Lopez, photography major.

Outside of the desire for more security personnel, students expressed their concerns on the accessibility of emergency resources as only campus police can be phoned. Many voiced that there have been instances where subjects get away before campus police arrived at the scene, which provides no justice to victims and puts the rest of the campus in potential danger. Students believe making emergency resources more accessible and having more monitoring would ensure students are tended to in moments of need, not after.

These concerns aren’t new, however. Just last year, the Courier reported on how PCC hired a professional security team to remedy the lack of police presence on campus and to address student safety concerns.

Evidently, even after additional security placement on campus, students and staff don’t think it’s enough. As of now, only time can tell how or if the college will respond to these enduring concerns.

