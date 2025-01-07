Pasadena City College (PCC) campuses will be closed Wednesday, January 8, due to high winds, smoke, and hazardous commuting conditions caused by the rapidly spreading Eaton Fire in nearby Altadena, the college said in an email Tuesday night.
“PCC will continue to monitor weather conditions and assess campus safety,” the email said. “We will provide updates as needed.”
In-person classes will transition online, and students are advised to check for communication from their instructors regarding alternative arrangements.
The decision comes as the Eaton Fire, which broke out near Altadena Drive and Midwick Drive at 6:23 p.m. on Tuesday, has already scorched more than 400 acres and remains 0% contained, according to CAL FIRE.
What we know about the fire
The fire has been fueled by strong Santa Ana winds, which can make aerial firefighting efforts impossible. Firefighters are currently focused on ground operations to protect homes and ensure public safety.
The fire’s proximity to Eaton Canyon and the foothill communities has heightened concern, but no injuries or fatalities have been reported as of now. The cause of the blaze is unknown.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the region citing extreme fire danger through Thursday evening.
Evacuations and closures
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for:
- E. Altadena Drive
- Kinneloa Cyn Road
- Outpost Lane
- Glen Springs Road
- Coolidge Avenue
- Miranda
- Roosevelt Avenue
- Veranda Avenue
- Kenclare
- Foxridge Drive
- Canyon Close Road
- Grand Oaks Avenue
In addition to Pasadena City College, Pasadena Unified School District has also closed all schools for January 8.
What students should do
PCC students should:
- Check Canvas or their email for updates from instructors.
- Avoid traveling near affected areas and follow evacuation orders
- Stay informed through the CAL FIRE incident page
- Sign up for RAVE alerts
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Update (January 8, 2024 • 12:07 AM) – The size of the fire has grown to 1,000 acres, according to CAL FIRE.
Update (January 8, 2024 • 12:14 AM) – The areas north of Orange Grove and Rosemead Boulevard, east of Lake Avenue, and west of Michillinda Avenue are under mandatory evacuation.
This story will no longer be updated.
