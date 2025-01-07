Share:

Pasadena City College (PCC) campuses will be closed Wednesday, January 8, due to high winds, smoke, and hazardous commuting conditions caused by the rapidly spreading Eaton Fire in nearby Altadena, the college said in an email Tuesday night.

“PCC will continue to monitor weather conditions and assess campus safety,” the email said. “We will provide updates as needed.”

In-person classes will transition online, and students are advised to check for communication from their instructors regarding alternative arrangements.

The decision comes as the Eaton Fire, which broke out near Altadena Drive and Midwick Drive at 6:23 p.m. on Tuesday, has already scorched more than 400 acres and remains 0% contained, according to CAL FIRE.

What we know about the fire

The fire has been fueled by strong Santa Ana winds, which can make aerial firefighting efforts impossible. Firefighters are currently focused on ground operations to protect homes and ensure public safety.

The fire’s proximity to Eaton Canyon and the foothill communities has heightened concern, but no injuries or fatalities have been reported as of now. The cause of the blaze is unknown.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the region citing extreme fire danger through Thursday evening.

Evacuations and closures

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for:

E. Altadena Drive

Kinneloa Cyn Road

Outpost Lane

Glen Springs Road

Coolidge Avenue

Miranda

Roosevelt Avenue

Veranda Avenue

Kenclare

Foxridge Drive

Canyon Close Road

Grand Oaks Avenue

In addition to Pasadena City College, Pasadena Unified School District has also closed all schools for January 8.

What students should do

PCC students should:

Check Canvas or their email for updates from instructors.

Avoid traveling near affected areas and follow evacuation orders

Stay informed through the CAL FIRE incident page

Sign up for RAVE alerts

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Update (January 8, 2024 • 12:07 AM) – The size of the fire has grown to 1,000 acres, according to CAL FIRE.

***

Update (January 8, 2024 • 12:14 AM) – The areas north of Orange Grove and Rosemead Boulevard, east of Lake Avenue, and west of Michillinda Avenue are under mandatory evacuation.

This story will no longer be updated.

Follow: