According to a press release from Santa Barbara Community College (SBCC), Dr. Erika Endrijonas has been selected as their new Superintendent-president.

Her employment is pending contract negotiations with the SBCC Board of Trustees, where a formal contract will be presented and voted on at their BOT meeting on June 15.

Ongoing contract negotiations between the PCC Board of Trustees and Endrijonas spurred the job search, as accusations about the Board President attempting to invalidate the contract resulted in high legal fees, The Courier previously reported.

Dr. Endrijonas also told The Courier that she was interested in remaining with PCC but wanted job security, something the ongoing negotiations and uncertainty about a possible extension were not providing.

“This is a tremendous loss for PCC and a serious failure of the PCC Board of Trustees, who for more than a year has refused to extend or even vote on her contract, and have spent more than $75K in a misguided attempt to invalidate her legal employment contract,” Former Trustees Hoyt Hilsman said in a written statement to The Courier.

SBCC announced in March that Endrijonas was one of three finalists to become the new Superintendent-president at the college. The search later extended to four, but the position ultimately went to Endrijonas, who is expected to start on Aug. 1.

According to the press release, she had previously been at SBCC as the career and technical dean for nine years.

Responding to the news, Endrijonas indicated that it was her goal to return to SBCC after she left for PCC.

As of the publishing of this article, PCC has not announced an interim Superintendent-president.

This story will be updated once more details are available.