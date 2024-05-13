Share:

On Sunday morning a “non-PCC student” was sexually assaulted on Pasadena City College’s main campus on the open patio of the Circadian, the suspect has not been located or identified.

An investigation is ongoing with both the Police Department on campus and the Pasadena Police Department (PPD.)

The assault was required to be reported immediately to the campus community because of the Clery Act which mandates that colleges report crime statistics, incidents, and safety policies. Some of the incidents that are required to be reported include Sexual Assaults

The suspect, according to the email to the PCC community, was a “black male, bald head. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweater, light-colored pants, dark-colored shoes, carrying a black pack, and riding a black bicycle.”

Both the PCC Police Department and the PPD are working to locate the suspect, according to the email. The PPD did not respond to a request for comment and the PCC Police directed all statements to PCC Spokesperson Alex Boeklehiede.

In addition, the police ask the community for any tips, either reported through the Lancer Anonymous Tip Reporting System on the PCC website or by contacting campus police at 626-585-7484.

This story will be updated.

Follow: