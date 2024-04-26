Share:

Following several months of searching for a Superintendent-President, the Pasadena City College Board of Trustees has selected Interim Superintendent-President Jose Gomez in a 6-1 vote at a special Board meeting on Friday.

“I and the board are excited to have Dr. Gomez continue in his leadership role with us at Pasadena City College,” Board President Alton Wang said in an interview with the Courier. “I think he has shown great vision and tenacity as a leader so far. We have faith he will lead us not only into our centennial year with success, but into the next century at Pasadena City College.”

Kristine Kwong was the sole Board Member who voted against the selection of Gomez as the new Superintendent-President.

Gomez will serve as PCC’s 17th Superintendent in the college’s history.

This selection is the first permanent leader since Dr. Erika Endrijonas left PCC following a Board disagreement over her contract in April 2023. Endrijonas now serves as the Superintendent-President at Santa Barbara City College.

In a press release from the college, they said that Gomez “has accepted the position in principle upon terms of an agreement that will be finalized in the coming months.”

Prior to him being selected to serve as PCC’s Interim President in July of last year, Gomez spent several years at Cal State LA as the executive vice president, provost and other roles. While there he was “instrumental in strategic efforts to enhance student success, elevate fundraising and deepen engagement with the region through partnerships with government and industry.” Gomez spent several years teaching at community colleges in the region, including Mt. San Antonio College, Chaffey College and at other local colleges including USC and Cal State LA, according to a press release published on PCC’s website.

Now that a selection has been made the college will institute a transition committee that will help to introduce the new Superintendent into the PCC community and the communities of each of the seven Board of Trustees districts, according to previous Courier reporting.

“He [Dr. Gomez] will work with his cabinet and our entire campus community to ease into the permanent role,” Wang said. “And anything he might need to enter this next chapter.”

A finalization of Gomez’s contract by the Board of Trustees is expected by Mid-June, according to the release.

Follow: