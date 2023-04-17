Early Monday morning, PCC released an email to the campus community stating there was police activity at the library concerning a threat.

“The PCC library on the Colorado Campus is closed this morning due to police activity,” the email read.

In a statement from PCC, spokesperson Alex Boekelheide said that there had been an anonymous threat received against the library, with PCC police and the LA County Sheriff’s investigating the threat this morning.

“The Sheriffs and PCC PD investigated the library today and determined that there was no threat to the campus or students here at PCC,” Boekelheide said. “The Sheriffs continue to investigate the situation.”

Normal operations have already resumed following the investigation and subsequent clearing of the Library.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department was not available for comment.