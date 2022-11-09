On November 8 2022, Measure PCC was overwhelmingly approved by voters in seven LA County Districts, which includes Pasadena, and surrounding municipalities which are represented by the Pasadena City College Board of Trustees.

As of 3:35 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the percentage of voters who voted “yes” reached 67.22%, while those voting “no” reached an estimated 32.78%, according to the Los Angeles County election tally tracker. These estimates are not final, as a number of votes had not been counted yet. But, with this current margin, it is unlikely that the measure drops below the 55% margin it requires to pass.

The passage of this measure gives PCC access to millions of dollars in funding that includes classroom upgrades, new projects, and community benefits which are outlined in the Facilities Master Plan, a two-hundred and ten page document. A community oversight commission that still needs to be formed to enact plans and to conduct independent audits to make sure the funding is being used correctly.

“So excited,” The Superintendent/President of PCC Dr. Erika Endrijonas, said. “We really wanted to go for this bond back in 2020, but then the pandemic happened, so it’s really awesome to finally see it coming to fruition.”

The community oversight commission would be appointed by the Board of Trustees, once the measure’s results are officially certified by LA County.

The participants on the committee would be from both the school administration and the board.

“This is really for the future of PCC, and it’s going to impact all the students and faculty,” Sandra Chen Lau, the Board of Trustees President, said. “It’s really going to enhance the learning environment for the community.”

In the ballot language, voters were aware that repairs and continued upgrades to classrooms and onsite equipment would be at the forefront of the funding.

Though it would also go towards student services, finishing ongoing construction projects on campus as well as sustainability efforts to reduce water usage and make beneficial changes to on-campus infrastructure.

The bonds that will be bought will not all be purchased in one chunk and will be spread out over a 15- year period to cover the various projects at PCC, including the ongoing reconstruction of the U building, a structure that was red-tagged as not earthquake safe in 2012.

After the bonds are purchased, a project management company will be brought on board to manage all of the projects on campus.

“So we identify them and then we start to work on what buildings we’re going to build in what order,” Endrijonas said. “So lots of moving parts all at the same time.”

The passage of the measure brings secure untouchable local funding for the community college to continue to benefit the surrounding communities in providing quality education, and long term growth to the local economy.

This story has been updated.