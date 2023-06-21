At the June Board of Trustees meeting, the Board selected Dr. Jose Gomez as the interim Superintendent-President while conducting the process to search for a permanent Superintendent, according to PCC Spokesperson Alex Boekelheide.

The acting Superintendent-President who will serve from June 22 to July 23 is Dr. Laura Ramirez, who, under Dr. Erika Endrijonas, served as the Assistant Superintendent-President, according to Board of Trustees President Sandra Chen Lau.

Dr. Gomez will begin serving at PCC following the ratification of his employment agreement in mid-July, and the vote to approve Dr. Gomez as the next Superintendent-President was passed unanimously by the Board in closed session.

Before he takes over the role as the Interim Superintendent-President at PCC, Dr. Gomez is currently serving as the executive vice president, provost, and chief operating officer at California State University, Los Angeles. He has also served on multiple boards throughout LA County and has taught at many area colleges. Preceding Dr. Gomez’s time at Cal State LA, he was the higher education adviser in the California Senate and was also an executive director with the California Educational Facilities Authority.

In a statement during the Board meeting, Chen Lau praised Dr. Gomez for his wealth of knowledge and his educational journey through the California community college system.

“Dr. Gomez embodies the excellence and opportunities of community colleges, where he began his education journey as a community college student,” Chen Lau said. “His breadth and depth of experience in higher education and in public policy provide the knowledge to lead PCC in this time of transition. His impeccable academic credentials and track record as an innovative, accomplished educator and administrator will serve the college well. As a Pasadena resident and a San Gabriel Valley native, he is a member of our community.”

In a previous story from The Courier on May 8, Dr. Erika Endrijonas had formally been announced as the next Superintendent-President of Santa Barbara Community College, ending her four-and-a-half-year tenure at PCC.

The outgoing Superintendent-President, Dr. Endrijonas, faced significant criticism from faculty and the Academic Senate for her response to COVID-19 and her pushes to return to campus during the Omicron Variant in early 2022.

In April 2022, she faced a Vote of No Confidence from the Academic Senate as a result of her pressure to bring back in-person learning before many on campus felt it was safe to do so.

Part of Endrijonas’s departure was also tied to recent pushes by the Board to supposedly invalidate her contract. Dr. Endrijonas had said in previous reporting by The Courier that her resulting departure to Santa Barbara Community College was due to the lack of job security PCC was providing due to the ongoing negotiations and uncertainty over her contract and future at the college.

Though, throughout much of Endrijonas’s tenure saw a lot of growth at PCC and leadership through COVID-19. Endrijonas helped PCC plan and get funding for Measure PCC — the $565 million facilities upgrade measure passed overwhelmingly in the 2022 midterm elections.

In an emailed statement from the Trustees and Dr. Endrijonas, they jointly shared the successes of her tenure at PCC, including her leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing the number of diverse hires, and the passage of Measure PCC, the $565 million bond measure in 2022.

“The Pasadena Area Community College District Board of Trustees wishes to thank Dr. Endrijonas for her services to the college,” The Trustees said in the joint statement. “We wish her success in returning to her former institution to serve as the Superintendent/President of Santa Barbara City College.”

Over the next several months, the Board of Trustees will begin the process to select the next permanent Superintendent-President for at least the next six months and possibly up to a year.