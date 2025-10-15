Share:

At educational institutions bots have been an issue plaguing schools for many years and Pasadena City College is no different. Yet, recent information from PCC administration and staff have revealed that the problem has practically been solved. This is mostly thanks to multi-factor authentication (MFA) which will become mandatory at PCC after fall 2025.

Students at PCC may have noticed a banner displayed on LancerPoint titled “MFA” as shown below as well as posters around the school with the same title and more information.

MFA is simply a security method that requires users to provide two or more different ways to prove their identity outside of their password. This could be an email, a phone number, fingerprints, etc. In its first phase, MFA was made mandatory to PCC employees alone, including student workers. Now in its next phase, MFA will be mandatory for all students after this semester.

Director of Information Security Tolga Koyak shared why the college is making the move,

“MFA…the reason we want to do that…first to secure the student accounts, second…that will help us to detect if any of our students’ account is compromised and getting access from like attackers,” he explained.

Without MFA, Koyak and his team can tell that accounts have been compromised in various ways. For example, compromised accounts may begin sending internal emails that include phishing links, malicious URLs, and attachments to other emails in the PCC system or even other organizations. This creates security issues that further compromise the security of PCC’s online system. At that point, it’d be difficult to control the problem. Koyak shared that hackers try to access tens of thousands of accounts in PCC’s system.

“…I can just check like one random account and I can see that…[it] might be getting tested to get compromised like thousands, thousands of times a day,” he said.

These bots are as adamant as ever because of financial motives. Past Courier reporting highlights how these bots, nicknamed “pell-runners,” target federal Pell grants, stealing upwards of $6.5 million in California Community College grants.

With MFA, these scams have already decreased significantly. This is because the restrictions it provides means Koyak and team are able to read accounts better, and when new registrations are received, they can look at certain trends and capture bots before they become a problem. And although it’s still possible for bots to use MFA, MFA will reveal them because of how it works.

“For example…if we implement MFA and if we see the same phone number is being used for 50 student accounts…it will help us to detect these bots accounts faster,” Koyak said.

Another way MFA allows bots to be identified is through location; if a large number of accounts share the same computer or IP address it’s likely bots that are using a fake address. These reused IP addresses and devices also expose bots since one person is unlikely to have 50 different devices. It’s important to remember that bots come in batches; it may be 50, could be 100, or could be more. The higher the number, the more suspicious the activity.

Even then, some bots still make their way into the system. This is because bots have become more intelligent. In past Courier reporting, Performing and Communication Arts Professor David Machen shared bots evolved by submitting basic check-in assignments. Because of this, instructors have been forced to introduce check-in assignments that require video or picture proof from students to verify their identity. This has been a grievance of both teachers and students, the former who feel burdened to deal with the bots by themselves and the latter who must complete additional introductory assignments with meticulous instructions.

Students may not notice the change as online courses still require these kinds of assignments, but professors have certainly noticed a difference. This includes Speech Professor Joshua R. Fleming, who reported the bots activity to PCC administration and spoke to the Courier for articles on this issue in 2021 and 2024. In 2021, Fleming shared he had to terminate a course since 28 out of 32 of his students were bots.

In a recent follow up interview Fleming revealed he’s only had a couple bots at most, a definite improvement. Even then, Fleming still requires check-in assignments that verify students’ identities. The same goes for students seeking add codes, a common practice amongst teachers.

“I noticed in the past that occasionally a student would pop up on my roster using an add code I had given to someone else,” Fleming said. “So I reply to students with the prompts of the video check-in assignment for them to complete. That typically weeds out the scammers.”

The add codes professors have are limited, so, scammers accessing codes given to other students may mean professors need to reach out to admin for another code and this prevents real students from registering.

Now that these problems seem to be greatly minimized, perhaps professors will rollback their check-in assignments in response.

Yet, the college does have to wonder how students will receive MFA. Professors have already complained about the tediousness of verifying their accounts during class sessions. Marcella Ordonez, a professional expert working in the Academic Athletic Zone, shared her thoughts. As an employee, MFA is mandatory for her.

“It’s been pretty positive for the most part…I wouldn’t say it’s annoying,” she said. “It’s just one more step. It doesn’t take too long, so I don’t mind it.”

When asked if she uses MFA in her personal life, Ordonez said she only uses it for work.

“I actually don’t know many people who use…authentication like that outside of school,” she shared.

PCC student Zhoe Cabrala echoed the same sentiment, sharing she only uses MFA for her job, but she doesn’t find the process as positive as Ordonez does.

“I mean sometimes it depends on the moment, but I feel like it is a hassle because you’re going through other tabs just to verify yourself even though…you’re already there,” she said.

If other students feel the same, the college may have trouble implementing the system. This is especially the case since Cabrala didn’t know MFA by its name, but once explained about MFA, realized it’s something she uses. So, students may be hesitant to start the process themselves or at all because of the unfamiliar term.

However, Koyak cautions that any account can be accessed or targeted by scammers so he recommends everyone to use MFA to protect their accounts and personal information. For this reason, Koyak says he and ITS are here to help students be safe online and are considering holding workshops if student demand is there. He says raising awareness on digital safety is important since it’ll affect students’ future lives.

“…private companies…federal…or state government is going to require something similar or more advanced than what we are asking,” he explained. “So whatever we are doing today is going to help students to be ready for the future.”

Examples of this include FAFSA, the DMV, banks, and more.

To help students transition to MFA before fall 2025 ends, ITS has created an article with video and written instructions. If any students need additional help, Koyak says, they can always reach out to ITS’ help desk or visit them in LL-120 for in-person support.

Follow: