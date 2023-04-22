Former PCC Trustees and the Management Association voiced concerns about Board President Sandra Chen Lau’s attempts to overreach and terminate the current contract of Superintendent-President Dr. Erika Endrijonas at the joint Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting with Associated Students on April 19.

Following the election of new trustees Steve Gibson, Kristine Kwong, and Alton Wang and the promotion of Chen Lau to Board President in June 2022, the Board did not formally extend Endrijonas’ contract another year, former PCC President Jack Scott said in a phone interview.

“This new Board refused to extend that contract, which was of course disheartening to the President and an indication that her services were not pleasing to this Board,” Scott said.

In a phone interview, sitting Trustee John Martin said that he personally wanted to settle the contract months ago but did not give exact reasoning to what was holding up negotiations.

“I can’t speak to that because it’s an ongoing closed session negotiation,” Martin said. “I can tell you, as far as I am concerned, I was ready to settle her contracts months ago.”

While Martin disagrees with the ongoing contract negotiations, the Board President is allowed to hire attorneys to represent and advise the board on a necessary basis, according to the PCC Board Bylaws. In a phone interview, she explained why she deemed it necessary for these discussions.

“I’m not a legal expert and this is why we have board counsel to make sure that the board conducts ourself with the highest ethical and legal standards,” Chen Lau said. “That’s why we have legal council because I am not an expert in contract law, neither are my fellow trustees, so we count on board counsel to advise.”

She further elaborated on the retention of legal counsel for the board in an email statement.

“Hiring a Board Counsel to advise the Board is common practice for K-12 and community college districts. Many districts have both Board Counsel to advise the board and counsels who work on other issues of the college. Given the recent complex legal cases that came before the board-which were to correct past mistakes, Board Counsel was brought to provide subject matter expertise and legal guidance to the Board. To do so otherwise, would be irresponsible and unfair to all parties,” Chen Lau said.

Regarding Endrijonas’ contract, Chen Lau said that she “cannot speak to contract negotiations because that is a personnel issue.”

Further adding pressure to these negotiations is Endrijonas receiving a positive evaluation from the previous board. As a part of this group, Martin elaborated on why he made this assessment.

“I think she’s done an exceptional job,” Martin said. “It’s a very difficult job. You have to make some hard decisions, especially through Covid, and she provided wonderful leadership. I gave her a positive evaluation because I thought she deserved it.”

Despite receiving this evaluation, Endrijonas’ contract remains unfinalized and the ongoing negotiations have cost the district $75,000, according to former PCC Trustee Hoyt Hilsman in a phone interview.

“In 2022, the President got a positive evaluation from the Board and they signed a legal contract for her services through 2025,” Hilsman said. “The contract has not been finalized even though it’s legally valid and the Board has spent $75,000 in legal fees in an attempt to somehow invalidate it. If they invalidated the contract, it would cause a really expensive legal settlement for the college, upwards of a million dollars.”

Martin further confirmed that the Board is retaining the firm as a part of these negotiations and added that he believes Chen Lau is also seeking counsel in relation to the contract separately.

“[The Atkinson Firm] is being retained to help us in negotiations with the Superintendent-President on her contract,” Martin said. “I can tell you it’s a lot of money we’re spending on them, which is one of the reasons I didn’t want to spend it. I don’t know all the details, but I think the Board President may be seeking counseling on a few other broader questions indirectly related to the contract.”

Martin also added that he doesn’t believe the Board needs to retain these services at all.

“I didn’t think we needed a special counsel,” Martin said. “We have legal counsel that represents the district and the board should use them when they need to. I am a one council person.”

Former PCC Foundation President Bill Hawkins also expressed concern about the direction and tactics of the Board in a statement during public comment at the April Board meeting.

“The efforts by Board President Chen Lau to terminate the employment of college Superintendent-President Dr. Endrijonas is misguided and vindictive,” Hawkins said. “Enough of this cloak and dagger closed session stuff.”

He further called on Board members Jim Osterling, John Martin, and Tammy Silver to challenge the overreach that Chen Lau has committed as Board President and hostilities towards Superintendent-President Endrijonas.

“It was appropriate for [Hawkins] to do that,” Trustee Osterling reflected in a phone interview. “I was embarrassed and ashamed at the silence in action that I have taken thus far and as I think back on what I’ve done and why I’ve done it, we have been preached that the board should speak as one and we should act in a collegial fashion. There’s merit to that but at the same time we have to look out for the good of the institution and the good of PCC.”

Osterling also shared that the Associated Students present at the meeting challenged the Board in regards to what they are doing to address the concerns and needs of students on campus.

“I feel bad that the present drama that we’re now experiencing has overshadowed the most important aspect of this institution and that is student success and equity,” Osterling said. “We’ve let down the students. All of this other stuff going on at the Board level and the administrative level has overshadowed the importance of doing the best for our students.”

Former PCC President Scott and former Trustee Hilsman also brought forward a letter of concern signed by former Board members, former Pasadena mayors, and others voicing many of the same issues brought up by the Management Association at the March BOT meeting.

“The list of the citizens that signed it expressed their deep concern over some of the board actions and particularly on the fact that an entire administrative team would come before the Board and express their concerns,” Scott said. “In my experience in community colleges, I’ve never known of another community college where the entire administrative team is expressing such strong concerns to the Board of Trustees.”

The Management Association also made an appearance to protest Chen Lau’s governance during the shared governance announcement period at the April Board meeting. Many of them showed up wearing “Incompetence is Expensive” shirts, speaking to what they believe to be a costly nearly 57-month tenure of Chen Lau and demanded her immediate resignation.

Acting President of the Management Association Mat Camara shared that the group suspects Chen Lau is retaining the Atkinson Firm to seek counsel to advise board decisions unnecessarily.

“We did a public records request for the billing of the Board’s legal representation so all the information we received were documents,” Camara said. “They were redacted so we couldn’t see what they were actually performing for the Board, but there were significant expenditures from the Board to the Atkinson Firm. That’s concerning because this indicates that this Board of Trustees is unsure of how to operate and what they’re doing. They’re leaning on legal representation to tell them what to do rather than being able to make decisions on their own.”

Hilsman said that the Board has requested a review of these legal expenditures at the next scheduled BOT meeting in May.

Erin Kroncke contributed to reporting.

This story has been updated.