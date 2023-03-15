Dressed up as little green men and stormtroopers, humans ages 0 to 100 gathered in the Pasadena Convention Center to share a collective fascination for all things extraterrestrial. There are several people who claim to have seen aliens up in the sky or theorize how these creatures could potentially look like. AlienCon is for those with an interest beyond fictional space conflicts.

Held in the Pasadena Convention Center, AlienCon opened its doors to thousands of fans on March 4 and 5. Many discussions were held, touching topics from UFOs to skinwalkers to giants. All of which centered around the idea that aliens indeed are real.

Pasadena Convention Center hosted this event for the second time since the summer of 2018. AlienCon first started in 2016 in Santa Clara having been influenced by the 2009 documentary show “Ancient Aliens.” The event has since then served as an area for all fans and believers in the existence of extraterrestrials.

“We know for a fact that the government knows more than they’re telling us,” said speaker and film producer Ron James. “There’s zero chance that the rest of the universe is devoid of life.”

It was a surprise to find most of the people who attended AlienCon aren’t just normal sci-fi enjoyers, these are genuine believers. Some even protesting against alien contact with humanity.

“I started diving into documentaries, [and] now I feel like it’s real,” said attendee Danielle Myles. “I feel like they might have been here before us and they’re smarter than us so a lot of encounters are just them letting us play it out.”

A few attendees had even reported some supernatural encounters themselves.

“My dad and I were walking at night around the house and we looked up in the sky and we saw this light and we started following it and we were like hm, is it a satellite,” said Gary Cocksey. “This was back in 196869, and all of a sudden it went into this massive blackhole. I was like that’s strange. The things that I’ve seen, you just can’t explain it.”

“I’ve seen aliens in the sky myself on two separate occasions. Above, like the Twentynine Palms area, orange orbs in the sky and then I watched them separate into multiple,” said alien fanatic Candy. “Then, after a few minutes they would just start blinking and start fading off and then disappear. So, after that dude, I was all about it. Learning more and trying to figure it out. That was in 2020.”

The event held many booths and exhibitions on organizations that spoke their beliefs on the existence of aliens. Booths were decorated with their own merchandise or posters that explained the purpose of their organization. Although a few booths were a little out of place such as a great number of tarot card reading booths, there were still several alien believer stands that provided an insight for anyone that had a grasp to dive deeper into alien conspiracies.

Among these many booths was Sasquatch Syndicate, a nonprofit organization that tries to obtain more information on this peculiar phenomenon of Bigfoot.

Sasquatch Syndicate Representative Dwayne was asked about the connection between Sasquatch and aliens at this convention.

“I don’t know if I see a connection, but I only have an opinion. Personally, I think it could be just as simple as an alien’s pet and we are at the park. The alien drops off its Sasquatch in the park, you know what I mean,” said Dwayne. “The alien pet park, and then they pick him up and they go back. Or could be an alien itself. I mean, we don’t know what we don’t know. We don’t know what’s out there. We can only speculate. It’s my theory.”

Dwayne also shared his thoughts on how aliens could look like.

“Oh boy, anything. Anything, just could be a blob of jelly to a gray to a reptilian. I mean a lot of people see a lot of stuff. If you ask me, an octopus is an alien. It’s an amazing creature, you know? You don’t know if it’s alien or not,” said Dwayne.

UFO Finders Live was a booth that was dedicated to supposed alien and UFO sightings with photographic evidence.

Member Carl Dursma shared his own experience of a UFO sighting he encountered.

“Yeah, I had a telescope and I was sitting up over the mountain. And I zoomed in on him with my telescope. Then I zoomed in with my camera by the window and there he was. He was right there, I took 19 pictures of him,” said Dursma.

Dursma displayed a photograph of the deep bright cosmos full of bright colors such as baby blue and vivid dark purple swirling throughout the entire photo. At the upper corner of this photograph, a circular gray object that has the appearance of what many consider to be a flying saucer can be seen.

With the numerous exciting booths and exhibition presentations that were shown at Pasadena, alien fans anticipate that AlienCon makes another flying return in the years to come.