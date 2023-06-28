After an agreement had been made to bring back the winter intersession for the 2023-2024 academic year, the college and the on campus Faculty Association (FA) have yet to come to a settlement number for legal fees and lost wages for the last couple years, according to a FA email sent in late May.

This is the first time that PCC has had the winter intersession on the academic calendar since 2021.

The Faculty Association has accused The District of negotiating in “bad faith” and presenting unsatisfactory numbers for a settlement to the FA. If a settlement is not reached by the District and the FA with the assistance of a “negotiator” the FA will return to the Public Education Relations Board (PERB), according to an email sent out to PCC faculty.

In the late May email, the FA said that the decision for the return of the 2023-2024 winter intersession is final, but added that negotiations on a settlement and faculty “back pay” are at an impasse. A mediator has been called in by the FA to oversee the continuation of negotiations, as the FA’s accused the district of not being “engaged in meaningful negotiations over these issues.”

When asked about the FA’s accusation that the district was not engaging in meaningful negotiations, Board member Jim Osterling, said that the district is working to resolve these issues swiftly.

“It’s unfortunate any time that you have a dispute,” Osterling said. “As we did that has to go to the lengths that it did to a PERB decision and what result from that our objective is to move forward and resolve those issues as quickly and non-advisorailly as possible.”

According to the Faculty Association email, the demands for a settlement to compensate for both legal fees and lost wages had been “balked” at by the District. After being publicly outed for not participating in negotiations, the district came back with an offer the FA said only covered a “fraction” of what is owed to the Faculty Association.

“The Faculty Association has requested a mediation to oversee the negotiations,” the email from the FA said. “If this does not result in a reasonable settlement, the outstanding issues will be resolved through compliance proceedings conducted by PERB.”

The District on multiple occasions has made unilateral calendar decisions to take away the winter intersession without properly negotiating with the Pasadena City College Faculty Association, in the process costing the college millions in legal fees and lost faculty wages that have had to be recuperated following the reinstatement of the winter intersessions.

The first attempt by the school district to remove the winter intersession from PCC’s academic calendar was following the economic crisis in 2008 and funding for community colleges was thin. This was the first time that the Public Employment Relations Board ruled against the district after the Faculty Association brought an unfair practice charge against the College, for not properly negotiating with the FA.

Even though the district was charged by PERB for the unfair practice charges, the district did at the time reinstate a partial winter schedule in 2009 but not enough to fully recover lost pay and faculty hours.

An additional two charges under similar unfair labor practice accusations against the district came in 2012 and 2021 – both resulting in the reinstatement of the academic calendar with the winter intersession popular with both students and faculty, which included the winter intersession and one summer session.

Though, Osterling, said that the district felt that there were enough factual differences in the ruling against the removal of the 2012 winter intersession, that there would not be any issues in 2021.

“We [the district] felt that the facts in those two [prior] cases were very different,” Osterling said. “And the administration felt in good faith that they had done the right thing this time around in canceling the winter intersession. But obviously having said that, the faculty disagreed and it did go to a PERB dispute resolution and PERB decision.”

Osterling said that the district had in the 2021 instance properly followed through with the shared governance process but added that the faculty did not agree with that sentiment.

“The administration felt in good faith that it [the winter intersession] had never been placed on the calendar,” Osterling said. “And they [the district] felt like they had gone through a proper shared governance process to cancel and not put the winter intersession on the calendar.”

A concern that the FA brought up in all three instances of the District making these calendar decisions alone highlighted the fact that these changes to the calendar were more significant than making small procedural edits for district holidays “not tied to a specific day” and “making sure semesters don’t start on a Sunday.”

All three of these attempts to change the academic calendar by the district without proper procedure have resulted in multiple settlements against PCC school district. In 2016, the settlement for the removal of the winter intersession in 2012 cost the district $1.4 million to pay lost wages to faculty. The total value of the settlement following the PERB ruling for 2009’s incident is unknown and a settlement value for the most recent ruling in late 2022 is still pending an agreement between the FA and the college district.

One of the reasons the FA was so adamant about keeping the winter intersession as a part of PCC’s academic calendar was its popularity among students who felt it helped them complete their academic goals faster, and increased transfer rates to other colleges.

The FA did not respond to emails requesting comment on this story.

This story has been updated