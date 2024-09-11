Share:

Pasadena City College (PCC) has been named as a defendant in a class action lawsuit filed by adjunct faculty across California. Dr. James Keller, an adjunct assistant professor of German at PCC is among the plaintiffs in the case, which seeks back pay, damages, and systemic reforms to ensure adjuncts are paid for work they do outside of instruction time.

Originally filed in 2022 by seven adjunct professors at other districts, the lawsuit now includes PCC as a defendant, according to the second amended complaint filed in August 2023.

The plaintiffs argue that the districts, including the Pasadena Area Community College District, have violated California’s minimum wage laws by failing to pay adjuncts for all hours worked. They also claim that the districts are in violation of a provision in the California Education Code that requires community colleges to meet certain standards of financial management and institutional governance to receive state funding.

Adjuncts, also known as part-time faculty, are paid for their classroom hours but not for much of the work done outside of class. The complaint highlights the reality that adjuncts often prepare lessons, grade papers, and meet with students—all essential components of teaching—without compensation.

“Plaintiff Keller’s compensation for teaching his assigned classes is based on the hours [he] is instructing his class in the classroom,” the complaint alleges. “Yet [Keller] has had to spend a substantial amount of time preparing for in-classroom teaching as well as grading students and answering their emails.”

The complaint also alleges that the district has evaluated Dr. Keller based on his unpaid work outside the classroom.

“A considerable number of hours of which Plaintiff Keller has provided and has only been able to perform on an unpaid basis,” the complaint says.

Keller declined to comment for this story.

The lawsuit comes at a time of increasing strain on community colleges, with declining enrollment and financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Adjuncts, who typically work semester-to-semester without long-term job security, are among the hardest hit. Many have lost work or seen their teaching hours cut due to budget shortfalls and lower student numbers.

Part-time faculty, including at PCC, sometimes juggle multiple jobs to make ends meet.

“It got to the point where I had to focus more on my other job,” Wendy Eller, an adjunct Spanish professor at PCC told the Courier in April. “I don’t think I’m ever going to get full-time, and even if I did, I’d have to change my life completely—move to the desert, uproot my kid. It didn’t seem worth it.”

College spokesman Alex Boekelheide declined to comment.

