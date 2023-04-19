In response to concerns about rampant racial injustices during recent years, the Academic Senate’s Social Justice Committee is working with on-campus groups to implement the policies of the antiracism document published at the April 10 Academic Senate meeting.

The document, which was drafted after the Students’ Call to Action plan was presented during PCC’s Our Black Lives Matter Listening Forum in 2020, directly acknowledges the growing trend in hate crimes and a plan of action for PCC to follow in the coming years.

“Institutional racism is pervasive and can be found in various forms, and PCC is no exception,” Academic Senate Vice President Armia Walker and Treasurer-Elect Lindsey Ruiz said in a joint statement. “Whether it is curriculum, behaviors, or procedures, we hope that this policy will help make PCC a safer, more inclusive space.”

Future policies, practices, procedures, and other extensions of PCC will be proposed through the document’s antiracist viewpoint, including but not limited to student experience and staff hiring.

The Social Justice Committee is already in talks with the Student Success Committee about how to begin implementing the planned policies across the campus and what immediate action needs to take place after approval from the Board of Trustees. A timeline for the implementation and the presentation of the policy was not published.

Before the policy is presented to the Board, the Social Justice Committee is currently in a feedback phase collecting input from other groups. Walker and Ruiz, who are the co-chairs of the Social Justice Committee, are among the many contributors behind the document and are preparing the policies for presentation.

Plans to implement an anti-racist policy at PCC began when Walker and Ruiz got the Antiracist Resolution passed unanimously by the Senate in 2021. From there, the Social Justice Committee reworked the resolution into a policy that educates people on systematic racism.

Support for the document has been unanimous across constituency groups at PCC, with no pushback as the college takes a firmer stance on antiracism.

The hope to properly educate those at PCC come after staff had varying reactions to police brutality cases during quarantine. In June 2020, two professors expressed “All Lives Matter” sentiments when the Academic Senate passed a similar resolution denouncing the killings of unarmed Black citizens.

The remainder of the document goes into detail about sourced definitions of key terms associated with antiracism, which more directly addresses what the policy refers to when it’s being integrated toward “reducing racial inequities, increasing cultural inclusion, and creating equal opportunity.”

PCC’s Division of Institutional Equity, Diversity and Justice similarly aims to inform students and staff about what systematic racism is and how to dismantle it in consideration of college values.

Notably, white supremacy and racial inequality are directly mentioned at multiple points and throughout the outline of what the policy aims to dispel, which comes after 2022 saw a rise in white supremacist propaganda.

“Our end goal is to help implement standards by which the PCC community can hold each other accountable and help to bring our college’s Mission, Vision, and Values into fruition,” Walker and Ruiz said. “Because racism is an unfortunate reality, it will take all of us as a community to dismantle it.”