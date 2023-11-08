PCC is known for providing an extensive list of resources to its students, one of which is the counseling services, however, students’ frustrations regarding counselor availability highlight an underlying issue in the way information is disseminated throughout campus..

As a public college, most of its funding comes from the state, which provides the general fund for the school as well as the various programs and services offered. The counseling services are not currently facing any funding shortfalls, according to dean of counseling Armando Duran

“The strategy has been to allocate counseling resources through an equity lens with students in mind, directing intentional and personalized services that are grounded in culturally affirming connections and inspiring a sense of belonging,” PCC spokesperson Alex Boekelheide said in an email.

The services described include DSP&S, ASCEND Promise Scholars, PRIDE Center, Black Student Success Center, and the Transfer Center, all of which have counselors available to assist students in need of help in these departments.

PCC is one of the largest community colleges in California in terms of the number of enrolled students.

“Because of the overwhelming amount of students requiring aid in regards to counseling with academics, there seems to be an increasing need for more,” communications major Jose Anton said.

A survey in 2011 done by the National Academic Advising Association (NACADA) showed the average number of students to counselors nationally was 296:1. When taking into account the size of each institution, the average ratio for a school with a population roughly the size of PCC came out to 600:1.

“Our student-to-counselor ratio is in line with industry standards and state averages,” Boekelheide said. “For example, data collected by the Chancellor’s Office of the California Community Colleges showed a pre-pandemic student-to-counselor ratio of 563:1. At PCC at that time, our ratio was 587:1. With our current enrollment figures, our ratio has decreased to 439 students for every one counselor.”

Even with PCC’s student to counselor ratio falling under the national average for a school of its size, students still report difficulty finding appointments at convenient times.

“So yeah, they’re really booked, like, my appointment is in three weeks,” first-year student Xiao He said.

As the semester starts, more and more students tend to use this time to try to set up appointments with counselors and their schedules fill up quickly.

The total number of students a counselor has to advise throughout the year correlates with how busy they are, however, this spike in their caseload tends to be isolated to a specific time each semester.

“A lot of it has to do with, you know, students trying to seek support during peak periods,” Duran said. “Students will often wait to come see us when registration begins.”

Counseling is available during each semester, but because so many students decide to meet with counselors as soon as the current one starts, the department becomes flooded with appointments.

“We have four registration cycles: Fall, Winter, Spring, Summer. So, you know, we have counseling available throughout the year,” Duran said.

Not every student has the time or opportunity to plan their school schedule as practically as possible, resulting in many of them doing so at the same time. Because students also have responsibilities outside of school, another issue that affects the availability of counselors is when an appointment is canceled without any notice.

“There’s easy ways to notify us so that we could either reschedule them, but more importantly we could open it up for another student,” Duran said.

Apart from the scheduling of appointments, students also report issues involving communication with counselors.

“I was advised to drop all my classes into W’s… I didn’t know the impact of it because they assume that I’m only applying to the UCs and CSUs, but I’m actually applying to private schools as well,” Political science major Rosalyn Bejrsuwana said in a 2022 interview with The Courier. “And I wish that counselors actually were more invested in understanding that not all students have like the same ideal goal of only applying to the UCs and CSUs where they might not care as much.”

Duran clarified that the students aren’t to blame for these problems. The issue lies with understanding how to deliver the information about all of the services and programs in a way that’s easily digestible.

“They’re working, you know, they have sometimes other, more important things in their lives, taking care of family members,” Duran said.