California Community Colleges (CCCs) have eradicated the majority of foundational math courses due to the passage of assembly bill 1705 in 2022 which was designed to combat inequities in college students’ placement and completion of coursework. With this new law, concerns about student outcomes have risen–leading to the recent development of MathGPT: an AI tutor announced on October 16th of this year, meant to bridge the educational gap left behind by this bill.

Assembly bill 1705 is in conjunction with AB 705 was introduced in 2017 and requires that CCCs increase the probability that students, within a one year timeframe, will complete transfer-level coursework in English and math. To do this, colleges have been instructed to determine student placement based on at least one of the following criteria: high school grades, high school grade point average, and high school coursework. AB 1705 essentially supplements AB 705 as a comprehensive plan meant to transform course placement and developmental education at CCCs. However, there are still mixed feelings about the bill’s existence.

“Not everyone supported it, it’s a law that was introduced by the legislature and was passed,” said Carrie Starbird, Dean of mathematics. “It was because of the low number of students that were getting through a math sequence across the state, not just at PCC.”

Advocates for the bill argue that AB 705 has shown great potential, as every student group studied to date has significantly completed as well as gained access to transfer-level math and english. Therefore, it is assumed that AB 1705 can be expected to produce similar results.

“Students can get through their first level math class that’s needed for the major in a faster time frame if they start in that course and have embedded support as compared to going through a sequence of classes,” said Starbird.

This data is all based on throughput, the rate at which a group of students complete a qualification within a set time frame. Essentially, outcomes where students are able to finish their major requirements faster are favored by the state, regardless of student input or that of faculty.

“There’s a lot of faculty that are opposed to it. I have a lot of adjuncts that are also at other community colleges […] and there are a lot of faculty that are pushing back,” said Starbird. “There’s a bit of a statewide effort to try to get the bill rescinded, but there’s also some faculty that believe that this is the law and we need to implement it.”

Even the Academic Senate for California Community Colleges (ASCCC) has voiced qualms about both AB 705 and AB 1705, an article published on their site criticizes AB705 for its negative consequences as it takes away advantages for a large percentage of students despite helping others. The ASCCC also notes that this bill’s aim was to supposedly increase equity when it really devalues diversity and the role of community colleges as a place for returning students. Rather, they say, this bill truly focuses on increasing the number of transfer students.

Another document addresses the ASCCC’s opposition to AB 1705 in relation to the CCCs Chancellor’s office’s guidance on the bill. Their reasons include the unfairness of a more lenient 15% throughput rate for Calculus 1 compared to the significantly higher and unrealistic 50% throughput standard for any prerequisite courses. The ASCCC also fears the implications for STEM majors, as a lack of preparatory calculus classes could negatively affect the enrollment of STEM students and jeopardize their academics and future careers. ASCCC says this would especially be the case for transfers as CSUs and UCs still offer these preparatory classes that community college students won’t have access to beginning Fall 2025.

“I think it can be problematic. Some students are going to struggle with that,” said Ramirez. “Especially if they’ve been out of high school for a long time or they haven’t had a math class in a while or even they were in a school that maybe didn’t offer higher level math.”

California Community Colleges, including PCC, have expressed their worries about community colleges no longer being perceived as places of second chance due to the removal of prerequisite or remedial courses. This aligns with the ASCCC’s assessment of both AB 705 and AB 1705 devaluing community colleges as a place for returning students who have gaps in their educational history.

“There’s still tutoring services,” said Starbird. “We also have noncredit courses that are kind of module or based in that they can get help with particular topics that are in that precalculus topic area.”

Even so, concerns about tutor availability, expertise, and more have risen. Without prerequisite courses it is believed the need for tutoring will increase dramatically. This is addressed in the AB 1705 implementation guide as colleges are encouraged to increase access to tutors.

This is where MathGPT, an AI system created by Peter Relan and GotIt! Education comes into play, hoping to remedy this loss of these preparatory courses. Relan was a former math tutor during his college years and designed MathGPT to also help burned-out students and teachers dealing with higher failure rates. The company markets their AI tool as having the ability to interpret and tutor STEM curriculum, with instruction based on OpenStax textbooks and integrations with popular Learning Management Systems (LMS) like Canvas and Blackboard. Pricing for MathGPT includes a free essentials plan, an advanced plan for $25 per student, and custom pricing for institutions, with different features available for each plan.

The AI system totes many features including an AI tutor with the ability to ask students thought-provoking questions based on their material to help them understand concepts. This system also appeals to instructors as MathGPT claims to accelerate an instructor’s course development by using AI to integrate textbook and curricular materials. MathGPT is available 24/7 and can supposedly generate practice problems, interactive videos, example tutoring, and more. GotIt Education also claims their AI system will foster institutional success via boosted grades, graduation rates, course completion, learning retention, student satisfaction, and career success. However the use of AI is a pretty decisive topic across the country –especially in academia and even for students.

“I’m not so sure about it,” said Mathew Allen, a student at PCC. “I feel like people might use it for other purposes, the concept is tempting but what people may do with it is concerning.”

Addressing cheating fears, GotIt Education describes their AI as cheat-proof as it creates unique, formative assessments and assignments for each student which are graded automatically. This way, students cannot access a uniform assessment or assignment online or via their peers. Moreover, personalized education will address the specific needs of each student, a benefit GotIt Education emphasizes.

“Math can of course be difficult,” said PCC student Katie Roberts. “So if this AI tutor could help me understand this work and help me study, I’d be happy to have it.”

In a statement sent to the Courier from PR company Visibility Strategy Creativity (VSC), PR intern Maria Vittoria Borghi revealed MathGPT has already been piloted across 30+ U.S. community colleges. PCC alongside a dozen of California community colleges are included in this number with participating students having completed over 50,000 tutoring sessions. This amounts to about 12.8 additional hours of help per student. Furthermore, in active classrooms with over 1000 students, 100% of students utilized the AI tutor for help halfway through the semester, averaging 7.5 hours of AI tutoring time each.

Despite these benefits, as AI becomes more prominent, the job security of people in various fields has been put into question. This includes the position of human tutors on college campuses as some colleges may look to replace them with AI. With the passing of AB 1705, even more questions have been raised about the future of tutors, like at PCC.

“[Students] haven’t gone through those classes [prerequisites] right before taking these, you know, calculus classes,” said Ramirez. “So they’re probably going to need more help. I would think we may need more tutors.”

The job of tutors isn’t the only position threatened because of the ripple effects of bills like AB 705 and AB 1705. With the repeal of prerequisite courses, less classes will be taught on college campuses.

“Depending on the enrollment patterns, there may be adjunct faculty who don’t get an assignment for a semester,” said Starbird. “That’s actually already been happening since the passage of AB 705 back in 2018.”

PCC has already begun the various phases of implementation AB 1705 calls for. This includes the first phase for fall 2024, which removed the prerequisite courses for students going into non-STEM classes or business calculus. This fall, PCC removed Business 14A as a prerequisite of Business 14B. And starting in fall 2025, students declared as STEM majors will have direct access to calculus. For those who have a certain high school GPA, haven’t taken coursework in high school, etc., they have the option to take an alternative course or go directly into calculus with additional support. PCC provides more information about these resources on their website.

