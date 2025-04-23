Share:

“You really do become family.”

That’s how Madeline Woodman, class leader of Pasadena City College’s first Wildland Fire Academy, or Wildland Fire Academy 1, described the eight relentless weeks of training — weeks that, in her words: “pushed every one of us physically, mentally, and emotionally,” forging a group of strangers into a unit shaped by fire.

On the morning of April 12, that unit, 38 strong, gathered into the Creveling Lounge to celebrate what they’d accomplished. As friends and relatives filled the room, graduates shared food, stories, and smiles as they each received an Occupational Skills Certificate, officially certifying them to be hired as seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighters for the U.S. Forest Service.

Captain Jon Gustafson, one of the academy’s fourteen instructors, commended the class not only for their perseverance, but for the unity they showed in overcoming each challenge.

“They worked as a team,” said Gustafson. “They pushed through challenges together as a family, and today, they stand before us as the first graduates of this academy.”

For Woodman, that spirit of support wasn’t just a talking point; it was what carried her through her most difficult moments. In the first two weeks of training, she came down with a bad case of the flu. Leading early morning drills and long days in that condition was no small feat. Struggling just to get through the hours — from 6:20 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day — she questioned whether she was cut out for the role.

“When I was first asked to be class leader, I hesitated,” said Woodman. “I didn’t know if I had what it took. I wasn’t sure if I’d be the right person to lead this group, because, like most of us, I was still trying to find my own footing. But the truth is, leadership isn’t about having all the answers. It’s about being willing to grow alongside your team.”

Over the course of the eight-week program, those early doubts eventually gave way to confidence. The group that began as individuals from different walks of life transformed into something much more, a crew bound by early mornings, physical exhaustion, and the drive to keep going when things got tough.

“When you struggle together, that makes all the difference,” Woodman said. “Being able to struggle with someone makes you really understand what they’re going through.”

However, not all of the struggles were serious. Some drills were, in their own way, downright ridiculous. Squadron leader Salvador Rubio recalled one of the more memorable sessions: a physical training exercise that involved duck walking across hot asphalt, chainsaw in hand, while screaming at the top of their lungs.

“I had never felt anything like it before. The exhaustion hit me hard, and I honestly thought I might pass out,” Rubio recalled.

“The heat, the physical strain, the chainsaw… I could feel my body pushing beyond its limits. It was one of the toughest moments I’ve faced, but it also taught me a lot about mental toughness and the importance of pushing through when you think you can’t go any further.”

Moments like that, equal parts grueling and absurd, defined the academy experience; but so did the quiet, consistent efforts behind the scenes.

Among those that stood out was Ethan Banh, who the class voted as their Most Valuable Fire Cadet.

Whether it was helping the class study for important exams or creating unofficial guides that made understanding the structure of the course more manageable, Banh quickly became a steady presence throughout the eight weeks.

“It was a very surreal experience,” said Banh. “I led a majority of the study sessions outside of class hours. Many of the cadets that stated they voted for me were also ones who have said that those study groups really helped them pass some of our exams.”

Banh also had a knack for turning inside jokes into moments of camaraderie.

During a Costco run to pick up bagels for one of their field days — a nod to a fire service tradition where guests bring food to show appreciation — a classmate jokingly declared himself the “Bagel Incident Commander” or “Bagel IC,” a play on firefighting lingo.

The joke stuck and Banh ran with it, designing a custom “Bagel IC” patch that over 20 classmates preordered.

Though the patches hadn’t yet been distributed by the time of the graduation ceremony, the excitement surrounding them reflected how a lighthearted moment had come to symbolize the closeness of the group’s bond.

Another graduate whose story spoke to the quiet resilience that defined the class was 39-year-old cadet Eli Lichter-Marck. His path through the academy wasn’t just about personal growth; it was deeply intertwined with his responsibilities as a father. His 4-year-old daughter, Hazel, remained at the center of every decision, even as the demands of training intensified.

Lichter-Marck had been drawn to firefighting ever since the Woolsey Fire burned through Los Angeles and Ventura County in 2018. It was then he began training informally with the Malibu Volunteer Fire Brigade. But the academy marked a turning point: his first formal step toward a career in fire service, this time with a clearer sense of purpose.

“I was motivated to join the academy as a way to finally fulfill a lifelong dream to become a firefighter,” he said. “This is the first time I’ve legitimized my interest in a real way.”

Balancing the commitment meant navigating early mornings, physically grueling training days, and a carefully coordinated co-parenting schedule with Hazel’s mother, Alina. He cared for Hazel from Saturday afternoon through Wednesday morning. When she was at school, he used those hours to package honey, manage sales for his small business, and squeeze in study time either before sunrise or after class.

“I’ve always known that managing bees and fighting fire were practices in alignment,” he said. “Both are forces of nature we ultimately can’t control. You learn to stay sensitive to shifts in behavior and the environment — to work with them, not against them.”

As the oldest cadet in the class, Lichter-Marck’s experiences as a father granted him a more mature perspective. In his classmates’ determination, he envisioned the same qualities he hoped to instill in his daughter.

“I could see that a lot of the students were taking chances and embarking on an unknown journey,” he said. “There was some fatherly pride in seeing people take their destiny into their own hands. That’s what I always wanted for myself, and it’s what I want for my daughter.”

Along with a broader outlook, his age also made him stand out in the group, eventually earning him the nickname “Uncle” among his squadmates, a running gag he didn’t mind being subject to.

“There was definitely a closeness,” he said. “A feeling of supporting each other, looking out for one another, pushing each other, and celebrating each other’s gains.”

The experience at the academy didn’t just reshape his goals; it reshaped his approach to work and leadership.

“I’ve taken a lot of the organizational systems and operational structure I learned in the fire academy directly back to my business,” Lichter-Marck revealed. “I’ve made a big push to get everyone to communicate and take responsibility for bettering the operation and themselves. This was something I learned in firefighting culture that I know will have a huge impact on my life going forward.”

It’s a lesson Lichter-Marck will carry forward, wherever fire — or the bees — may lead him to next.

While the graduation ceremony marked the end of the academy, it also signaled the start of new journeys for each cadet. Some were headed to structure fire academies, others to seasonal jobs, and a few were already on track to join wildland crews.

The goals varied from elite hotshot teams to rebuilding a life with new purpose, but the foundation remained the same: eight weeks of discipline, growth, and trust.

The day before the ceremony, a few cadets started the celebration early with a trip to Surfrider Beach in Malibu. Known as part of a protected bird estuary, the beach is home to more than 200 species, including a lone pelican that found itself waddling into the group.

One cadet picked it up. It didn’t panic. After a few seconds, he put it back down, and it stuck around, still and unbothered, as if it didn’t mind the company.

The moment was strangely quiet, with laughter sprinkled in as the cadets didn’t quite know what to expect next. After eight weeks of shared struggle, laughs, and unexpected moments, that kind of offbeat togetherness had become all too familiar. The bond they built wasn’t just about training or studying. It came from showing up for one another, day after day, in the middle of all kinds of chaos.

“They pushed through challenges together as a family,” said Captain Gustafson.

And like any real family, what they built doesn’t end here.





Photo Journalist Eizen Yap contributed reporting.

Follow: