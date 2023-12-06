With heavy hearts, the Courier is sad to learn about the passing of former PCC student Michael Watkins that occurred last weekend. Michael was a friend, son, and mentor, and was a shining contribution to the legacy of PCC and the Courier.

Being the phenomenal photographer he was, Michael moved from staff writer to photo editor for the Courier quickly in 2018 and produced quality work to a standard that would be remembered for years to come.

“He found photojournalism at PCC in 2015 after he heard an instructor pitch the class, not realizing there was a photojournalism class at the school,” recalls Tim Berger, the photojournalism advisor for the Courier. “He immediately signed up and thrived.”

Michael quickly found his passion for photography on campus and returned after his time as a student, creating an unforgettable presence within PCC athletics while showcasing his eye for detail.

“He got hired by the athletic department to be one of the photographers that shot nearly every game that involved PCC athletes,” Berger said. “That was why he was nearly always on the sidelines when my students would be assigned to games. He was a fantastic student who has been an ongoing mentor to student photojournalists trying to figure out how to set their camera at a basketball, or volleyball, or football, or baseball game.”

While Michael was extensively a part of the Courier, he saw his experience and expertise as a tool for others, applying his skills beyond himself. His humbleness and ability to guide those around him was a useful asset on the Courier team.

“He was never patronizing or condescending, he was always like ‘I’ve been here for a while and I can use that experience to help you,” former Courier Editor-in-chief Mandie Montes said. “I want to be someone that can guide you that way.”

On days when the staff would stay late, Michael would ensure that everyone was taken care of, even when they may not have asked for it.

“We’d be in the newsroom until late… until like 10, 11… and he’d go out for food runs… and he’d always ask me if I wanted anything,” Montes said. “I would always say ‘no I’m good, don’t worry about me.’ Then he’d come back and he’d always have something for me. He cared so much about making sure that aside from getting my job done I was also taking care of myself.”

After finishing his time at PCC, Michael would go on to be employed by the school and work as a photographer for the sports department. His attendance at the games would be an inspiration for aspiring Courier photographers who were also in attendance.

“Michael was a caring, dedicated photographer who shot PCC athletics events the past few years,” stated Robert Lewis, PCC sports information specialist. “He suffered through some tough health issues while doing his job, and yet he always had his sense of humor and he put the events and his photography ahead of anything else… He is greatly missed by all in the athletics area and we are mourning his passing.”

On behalf of everyone from not just the Courier staff but PCC as an institution, we hope Michael rests easy and he will forever be honored on campus. We are incredibly grateful that he was a part of the Courier’s history. For a more detailed look at his notable work with the Courier, view the gallery posted here on the Courier website.