The Clery Act federally requires all colleges and universities to record and publicize specific campus crime statistics and safety policies. PCC’s Annual Campus Safety Report covers crimes reported on the main, Foothill, Rosemead, and PCC’s Northwest campuses.

This year’s Annual Campus Safety Report shows nearly the same rate of low crime since 2020, a trend consistent since 2016 even considering the recent decrease in enrollment due to the pandemic.

Of reportable crimes, the largest numbers are mostly property theft. In 2022 across all four campuses, there were 2 burglaries and 5 motor vehicle thefts. Campus safety investigates these cases by looking at security camera footage.

Besides petty crime like bicycle thefts, a majority of campus police’s calls are in response to unhoused folk loitering on campus, according to PCC Police Officer Michael Despain. He said that felonies and robberies are rare. When asked how PCC police respond to reports of unhoused people on campus, Despain acknowledged that some students are part of the unhoused population.

“It’s a fine line because, you know, some of our students are part of the homeless population,” Despain said. “So we kind of have to approach it in a way where we’re just inquiring. You know, what’s the reason for being on campus? Is it a legitimate reason?”

Troxell Roclord, a second-year political science student, said that PCC being an open campus where unhoused people sometimes spend their time does not make him feel unsafe.

“I think what makes me feel uncomfortable is the fact that they’re having to use our facilities because no one is housing them. That’s, I think, a much more uncomfortable thing than their mere presence on campus,” Roclord said.

There were 7 reports of arson across PCC campuses last year. These tend to be common “random accidents” caused by something like a lit cigarette tossed into the trash, according to officer Despain.

Other reportable crimes from 2022 in the report include 1 rape (reported a year after its incidence) and 1 instance of dating violence. All of them occurred on PCC’s main campus.

There were no unfounded crimes in 2022, however there were 5 in 2020, despite the fact that campus was closed due to covid. “Unfounded crimes” refer to crimes reported that were found to be false, according to PCC Spokesperson Alex Boekelheide in an email.

“In 2020, we did have students on campus at the beginning of the year and some staff near the end of the year. If someone reports something as a crime the Police are obligated to investigate,” Boekelheide said.

Not a single hate crime was reported on any of the campuses since 2016, however 7 were reported in 2022 on PCC’s main campus. 5 of these were vandalism based on religion, 1 vandalism based on race, and 1 intimidation based on race.

PCCPD initially investigates the crime. If it is determined that a crime has been committed, we arrest and/or file the case with the City Prosecutors Office for prosecution. We will contact the necessary areas on campus for notification and continued processing,” Boekelheide said.

2022’s special category arrests on campus include 2 for weapons, 2 for drugs, and none for liquor.

Campus police, with a baton and pepper spray, are trained to respond to weapons and other dangerous calls with the goal of neutralization.

“It’s a very difficult situation because you’re training in the academy to have firearms and to have tasers,” Despain said. “Based on the circumstances you go up this ladder of escalation of force, right? Where ultimately if you have to use deadly force you would have to use your fire. Now PCC officers don’t have the luxury of having them so we have to assess the situation and see how dangerous it is.”

PCC is one of two schools in the state with unarmed police officers. Along with the financial incentives working for neighboring city police departments, the gun-less uniform of the short-staffed PCC police causes low retention rates, according to Despain.

There are nine sworn police officers with two vacancies, according to Boekelheide.

“Let’s say we have an active shooter. It would take several minutes for the city police department to come onto campus and try to neutralize the situation whereas we’re here on campus and so we can respond within one to three minutes and try to neutralize it. So yes, we definitely need it,” Despain said.

As of publication, there have been 541 mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Despain is the officer that responded to the student with the butcher knife in the library. Kanon Simmons, a second-year business major, expressed gratitude for how the incident was handled without arms.

“That’s good, see? High five to them for that. See, they could be good guys. They could be annoying when you’re just trying to smoke a cigarette,” Simmons said.

Campus police have reached out to the administration requesting firearms. An ongoing committee has been formed to address the issue, according to Despain. For now, policy remains so that the city police are summoned for any necessary back up.

“They don’t even have guns and they want us to respect them as police,” Simmons said. “But then at the same time they want to be passive enough to be like, oh you guys can trust us because we don’t have weapons and we won’t hurt you. And so they’re like, oh y’all can’t be ACAB towards us but not, at the same time. It’s like, y’all look like security guards now. So like what’s the point?”

Troxell Roclord, a second-year political science student, doesn’t think campus police should be armed.

“I just think there’s too great a risk of accidents happening or worse, you know, potentially trigger happy officers, as we’ve seen with police departments around the country where there’s someone unarmed that ends up getting shot,” Roclord said. “I think we can avoid that by just not having guns. Non-lethal weapons if any weapons at all.”

When responding to drug-related incidents, warnings or citations are issued for low-level offenses like marijuana. For controlled substances like cocaine, heroin, or fentanyl, folks in possession are taken into custody or in some cases, the city jail.

“There are some drugs that are very dangerous, like fentanyl, where if you come into contact with it, you might be exposed as well. So we do have to take those precautions,” Despain said. “They [officers] actually get exposed and they actually succumb to the fentanyl, they actually overdose. It’s pretty serious. Just by contact – like if we touch the fentanyl it gets absorbed.”

80% of police officers surveyed believe this, however it has been debunked. PCC police have saved lives performing CPR and administering narcan despite the fear-mongering surrounding officers’ responses to overdoses.

PCC officers responded to two overdoses just last month, according to Despain. There were no reported overdoses in 2022 and 1 overdose in 2022, according to Boekelheide.

“If someone is coming to school to distribute fentanyl to students, that’s a much bigger problem that I think should be addressed with some sort of legal intervention just because of the high risk of an accident, overdose, death and so forth,” Roclord said.

PCC police receive an average of 2-3 mental health calls a month, according to Despain. Officers usually intervene by voluntarily or involuntarily taking them for help, depending on whether they are coherent enough to make that decision.

“We’ve seen an uptick in the last 5 years so it’s very important to have these trainings. There’s also a resource that the city provides, there’s a team that’s called the Hope Team,” Despain said. “We utilize them sometimes when we’re having a situation where we’re trying to help out somebody who’s having a mental health crisis.”

With mental health crises on the rise, PCC police attend required training for 24 hours a year, according to Despain. He also said that officers on campus are eager for more training because mental health emergencies have become so prevalent.

“I think our guys here are looking for more and more training just so we can address these issues that are happening more and more on campus,” Despain said. “I’m pretty optimistic about where we’re heading. It all starts with training, training is the most important part of the job.”

Lune Bush, a communications major in her second year, claimed that campus safety initially refused to respond to a suicidal student last semester when she called for help deescalating the situation.

“And I was like, this kid has a knife in his hand, you have to do something,” Bush said. “Once they did finally come out, they handcuffed him. And he was like freaking the fuck out and it just was not a good situation.”

Bush said that she tried calling the PCC crisis hotline first but it was not in service.

“There should be mental health resources on campus instead of just campus safety or the police in Pasadena because there’s not any trained mental health professionals to help with mental health emergencies,” Bush said. “And this is the second time I’ve come across someone on campus that was on the verge of doing something to themselves.”

The budget for 2023-24 allocates roughly $1.5 million for police and safety. The security camera project is supported by a separate funding line, according to Boekelheide.