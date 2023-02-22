Following the success the Netflix series “You” has had since its first season debut in 2018, each season has made the show grow more popular. The recent release of its fourth season is entertaining, though falls flat in comparison to previous seasons.

For those that are not familiar with this series, the story follows a literature fanatic named Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, who holds an unhealthy obsession with stalking women that could be potential lovers in his eyes. His obsession becomes lethal as he eliminates anyone in the way of being with the woman he yearns to be with.

As noted, the protagonist of this series is never someone to root for. The suspense, mystery and satire of this series is what captivates viewers into wanting to see more of Joe’s deranged story. These elements, though present, don’t hold up in this recent season as much as others.

In this season, Joe has fled from the United States to London with a new identity as a literature professor. Instead of him stalking an individual for the entirety of this season, Joe is now being stalked.

He is forced to meet several of London’s elite upper class that all hold their flaws similarly to what parallels 2022’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” with their cast of rich upper class, obnoxious people. Even though it calls out real life celebrities and influencers, there is not much else that is to offer on the show’s satirical side. Prior seasons have various points of mockery that are inflicted on its settings locations which span from New York to Los Angeles then to Northern California suburbs. Now that Joe has moved to London, he is unfamiliar with his newly located home leaving him unaware of the lifestyle in London. There is not much else to mock besides the wealthy class that he unwillingly meets.

In previous seasons, Joe’s obsession with stalking people and the lengths he will go to pursuing their lives is the usual mystery component of the series. Now, the recent season holds a great fresh premise that Joe will have a taste of his own medicine of being followed by a mysterious killer. This unknown stalker has mysteriously killed few of the upper class people Joe has met in London. It becomes his responsibility to unravel this mystery within his new social circle while not knowing who to trust.

Everything leading up to the reveal of the mysterious stalker can be found to be slow paced as to how viewers are waiting to discover the identity of the unknown stalker already. Before the identity of the stalker is revealed, the mystery is hardly able to stand on its own. The beginning of the series introduces too many supporting characters at once without giving them a chance to shine on their own. Most of the new characters introduced are not as compelling as previous side characters in the earlier seasons of the series. A standout character of this new season is Kate, played by Charlotte Ritchie, who is the only sane person in a story full of stalkers, murderers, and insufferable influencers.

Luckily for viewers, season four of “You” is split into two parts, just like 2022’s “Stranger Things” fourth season. With the first part of season four already released, there still lies potential for the season to still redeem itself. Viewers can find all four seasons of “You” streaming on Netflix with Part 2 slated to release this March 9th.