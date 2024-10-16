Share:

Hispanic Heritage Month ended on October 15, but the Latino-owned businesses of Pasadena continue bringing flavor and authenticity to the community all year long. As we close out the season honoring the cultures and independence of Central American nations, we can still take the time to highlight the significant contributions of the Hispanic and Latine communities as business owners, artists and farmers.

Cafe De Leche: A campus coffee shop with cultural flavors

Located at Pasadena City College, right in front of the E Building next to The Stratford Library, Cafe De Leche focuses on Central American flavors. Nicaraguan native Anya named the cafe after her mother’s famous phrase, “Pasame mi café de leche” (Pass me the coffee with milk). The menu at Cafe de Leche offers various options, from house-roasted drip coffee and matcha lattes to specialty drinks like the Mexi Mocha and Agave Latte, ensuring there’s something for everyone. The cafe also serves a selection of teas and pastries.

The outdoor cafe features a sitting area for students, to enjoy their coffee while studying or catching up with classmates. Whether you’re in need of a caffeine boost for morning classes or a spot to study, Cafe De Leche is the place to go on campus.

Owned by Anya and her husband Matthew, Cafe de Leche serves the Pasadena/Altadena community and other local cities. For more information, visit their website at Cafe De Leche.

La Chula Cafe: Coffee and family ties

La Chula Cafe is a first-generation Guatemalan-owned plant coffee shop. The cafe is located inside Pasadena Roots and run by the same family. The space blends modern and Hispanic cultures, featuring colorful art and hanging plants, with vibrant pops of pink and green. Adding to the atmosphere, the cafe plays music, including songs like “Fue Mejor” by Kali Uchis and SZA.

La Chula not only celebrates its Guatemalan roots but also honors various Latine cultures, including El Salvador and Mexico. Their coffee is crafted with ingredients sourced from Central American countries, providing a diverse range of flavors. The menu has a wide variety of drinks, such as the “Chula Special,” an espresso poured over homemade horchata, and their current bestseller, the “Churro Latte.” Their “Love Yourz Espresso,” is a blend of espresso, caramel and vanilla syrup inspired by the message of J.Cole’s song “Love Yourz,” appreciating family and the dynamics that come with it. For those craving something refreshing and healthy, La Chula also offers fresh juices.

Cindy Alvarado, one of the owners of La Chula, grew up in Pasadena with her family. She emphasizes that each family member plays a vital role in the business, continuing the legacy of Alvarado’s mother who ran a fresh juice business in Guatemala.

“People think it’s just me,” says Alvarado, “but it’s all of us.”

With aspirations to expand in the near future, La Chula Cafe is currently located at 867 E Washington Blvd, Pasadena, California 91104. The cafe welcomes customers from Wednesday to Saturday from 8 AM to 3 PM and Sunday from 9 AM to 1 PM.

For the latest updates and behind-the-scenes content, follow them on Instagram at @lachulacafe and @pasadenaroots.

Hot Shrimp Mami: A cajun seafood delight

Hot Shrimp Mami, LA’s first Cajun seafood truck, is located in Altadena and is known for its flavorful shrimp boils. Owned by Adriana Salazar, a DACA entrepreneur from Guadalajara, Mexico, the food truck brings a unique twist to Cajun flavors.

Salazar began her journey selling platters from her house in 2021 before opening her food truck in July 2023. In a podcast interview with Entre Humo y Charles, she shared her determination and hard work, stating, “I started working three jobs, seven days a week for over a year to save up enough for my food truck.” You can listen to Adriana’s story here.

In addition to their signature shrimp boils, Hot Shrimp Mami serves a variety of other seafood dishes, including ceviche de camarón, fish and chips, mussels, and delicious lunch specials. The food truck operates from Thursday to Sunday from 11 AM to 8 PM, with lunch specials available only on Thursdays and Fridays from 11 AM to 3 PM.

You can find Hot Shrimp Mami located at the corner of 1879 N Lake Ave, Altadena, CA, ready to serve you a taste of Cajun with a Mexican flair. For the latest updates and insights into their food, follow them on Instagram at @hotshrimpmami.

Amigos Restaurant: Burritos and authenticity

Amigos, a family owned Mexican restaurant, has been serving the Pasadena community since 1990. While Amigos serves a variety of classic Mexican dishes, it’s their Carna asada burrito that stands out.

Just imagine taking a bite of tender, marinated steak with refried beans and melted cheese, all topped with a generous layer of red sauce and even more cheese. Served with a side of fresh guacamole, it’s the perfect addition to scoop onto each bite for that refreshing taste.

The balanced flavors is what makes the burrito. The carne asada is perfectly seasoned with a smoky taste. The combination of the sauce and guacamole ties in all the flavors together tastefully.

Amigos offers more than their carne asada burrito. Their menu features a massive selection of burritos, including the Super burrito stuffed with ground beef and fresh pico de gallo, and the Burrito Verde with tender pork in green chili sauce. Whether your preference is, whether veggie, carnitas or fajitas, there’s a burrito for every craving.

??Located at 1076 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106, Amigos has become a local staple over the decades, known for bringing delicious, authentic Mexican food to the heart of the city. If you’re looking for a true authentic Mexican meal their carne asada burrito is a must try.

For more information, visit their website: Amigos Mexican Restaurant.

As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to an end, food is a reminder of the contributions that shape our local communities, whether it’s sipping on coffee, enjoying seafood or indulging in a wet burrito. These businesses in Pasadena represent tradition, diversity and hard work.

