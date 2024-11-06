Share:

Pasadena City College’s Study Abroad program offers students the chance to earn college credits while studying the student’s major in other countries. According to PCC’s official website, the program allows students to study in locations such as Europe, Asia, and Latin America. This range of location options gives students a choice to find a program that matches up with their career goals. However, not a lot of students apply to PCC’s study abroad program mainly because it’s through a community college. There are plenty of reasons why you should take this opportunity at PCC to study abroad due to lower cost rates with the help of financial aid, adjustable class schedule, and more location options.

Other schools, like UCs or CSUs, offer study abroad programs like PCC does. But comparing the benefits from going with a community college program over a four year are distinct.

An article from UC Davis states, “Both UC and Cal State universities typically offer a wider range of study abroad programs with more diverse locations and longer durations, often including semester or full year options. Community colleges might have fewer study abroad opportunities, which makes classes more major-focused and niche to certain locations, particularly for extended periods for international programs.”

Each program for the study abroad at PCC is tailored to provide both academic and cultural experiences. The courses offered abroad are taught by faculty members from PCC or partner universities, guaranteeing that students can continue their studies while exploring new environments. PCC emphasizes the importance of gaining a “global perspective,” promising that studying abroad provides an opportunity to learn firsthand about the world’s history, language, politics, and cultural diversity.

The cost of studying abroad is a big concern for many students, but PCC’s program is designed with accessibility for that specific reason. Financial aid options are available, including scholarships specifically for study abroad participants. Depending on if a student wants to only take a 1 month summer session or a whole year abroad, community colleges such as PCC, offer more options for the needs of the student. Especially if you live in California, it is the best choice to study abroad at your community college because of the financial impacts and lower cost rates with financial aid like Cal Grant. The college works with students to help make these programs financially feasible, ensuring that cost is not a barrier to gaining an international education. PCC also encourages students to explore external funding opportunities, including study abroad grants and awards. “PCC is committed to providing the resources and support to make study abroad accessible for all students, regardless of financial background,” the program article states.

Alumni of PCC’s Study Abroad program have praised the experience for its ability to mix academia with travel immersive learning. One student who attended a PCC study abroad program anonymously shared, “Studying abroad opened my eyes to a world of new perspectives. It helped me understand global issues more deeply and taught me to communicate across cultures. The memories and lessons I took from my time abroad are something I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”

Another former participant mentioned, “I was able to immerse myself in a culture I had only read about in books. The hands-on experience I gained in a classroom abroad is incomparable. It truly changed the way I think about the world and my place in it.”

Pasadena City College’s study abroad program offers students a chance to take their education to new heights while gaining invaluable personal and professional experiences. With financial assistance options, diverse global locations, and a focus on cultural immersion, PCC’s study abroad program is an excellent choice for students looking to explore their academic horizons with real-world experiences. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, programs like these are important to provide students with the tools to succeed in a globalized world.

