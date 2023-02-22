It wasn’t just smoke from cigarettes and joints being emitted from The Smell in Los Angeles, but also the sound of shoegaze-like guitar riffs, head pounding drum breakdowns, and a vocalist reminiscent of early 2000s pop punk. On Sunday, Feb 19, this venue hosted three local bands opening with The Crymes, Grave Secrets, and then closing the show with the band Bed.

The Smell has been part of Downtown Los Angeles since 1998. It’s not only a venue where musicians can practice and have concerts but it’s also a not-for-profit community-oriented space where people can share their art on the walls. They are inclusive to people of all ages and this event, as well as other events, were completely alcohol-free. They encourage donations and are run by volunteers within the community.

After making my way to the back where the stage, the opening band began to perform: Grave Secrets. They opened the night with pop-punk-like music that seemed to take inspiration from the band’s Title Fight and Taking Back Sunday. The vocalist’s raspy tone resonated with the upbeat rhythm of the guitars.

“Maybe it’s cliche and maybe it doesn’t matter but we all love Joyce Manor,” says vocalist and guitarist Vinny Morales of Grave Secrets, explaining his inspiration for his group. “They’re an amazing pop-punk band that we really love.”

The crowd seemed sleepy at first, only bobbing their heads and not at all moshing. One individual with an intense spiked mohawk attempted to get the crowd to mosh and failed. Luckily he got his wish granted later in the set after Grave Secrets performed crowd favorite “Fuck shit up.”

The next to perform was the Crimes and they were the static shock needed to get the crowd moving. They brought more of a mellow yet grungy vibe to their set. While Grave Secrets sang about drugs, the Crimes brought the element of love and personal pain in their lyrics. Their melodic inspiration seemed to come from the Deftones.

Lead vocalist, Anna Solis, who is also a Pasadena City College student studying to get her psychology degree, absolutely gave it her all on the mic. She was able to sing beautiful harmonies on top of reverb-y instrumentals that grabbed the attention of everyone in the crowd. Her range was unmatched that night. While the other vocalists also had serious talent, Solis outshined them with her fantastic pitch.

“I try to mix it up here and there,” said Solis referring to her sound. “I try to blend in as much as I can with the rest of the band. We are noisy but I just want to make us stand out.

Any fliers seen advertising this around campus can be attributed to Solis and the rest of the band. They wanted to make an effort to have a good turnout for the night and it worked. People started coming in fast when the Crimes started setting up.

Finally, putting the event to rest, the band Bed took the stage, and that’s not to say they were boring, in fact, quite the opposite.

By this point in the night, the crowd was pretty bunched together, but as soon as Bed played their first song that instantly changed. Right away, the vibe of the crowd changed from somber to wild. From mild headbanging to moshing, people were going crazy to the point where I got lost in all the fun.

The crowd moshed for every single one of Beds’ songs. While they had some punk influence like Grave Secrets, they were a little more alternative and shoegaze-like than Grave Secrets. Lead vocalist Abdelmalek and his mates were able to play off the vibe of the crowd and channel it into their performance.

“I know this sounds corny but it’s honestly pure ecstasy,” Abdelmalek says, “when you see people crowd surfing and stage diving it’s almost like a cycle. We ignite the stage and the people give us back that same energy.”

All in all, the bands were fantastic. Each band gave something different to offer and the crowd was constantly moving, especially towards the end of the night when it started to get really chaotic. The venue itself, while appearing dingy and punk-like, was charming and a great place for a show like this.