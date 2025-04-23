Share:

Imagine you’re sitting in the quad between classes. Maybe you’re finishing up some last minute homework before a class, or just relaxing. A group of young children come into the quad playing musical instruments, or they come into the Quad to plant flowers. They’re excited and happy. Perhaps that happiness is contagious and rubs off on you as well. These are the children of student parents at PCC celebrating the Week of the Young Child.

This year on April 5-11, the Child Development Center (CDC) celebrated Week of the Young Child. This is an annual event put on by the National Association of Education for Young Children (NAEYC) to celebrate young children and their families, while promoting education and wellness for young children. It’s usually celebrated during the first week of April. It’s an exciting time for the children participating, since they have 5 days of activities and get to hang out on campus for part of the time.

“The children really like this one, because it’s a five day thing,” said Child Development Specialist Nimfa Aldana-Williams.

Throughout the week, the children participate in different events, some on campus and some at the center. NAEYC sets the themes for each day, then the individual centers can choose how they incorporate those themes into their celebrations.

“They really look forward to it, especially the children whose parents work here, because they get to hang out with their parents,” said Aldana-Williams.

Monday’s event took place on campus. Called “Music Monday,” the center’s idea was to have “Kidchella,” where children marched on campus with instruments and dancing. For “Tasty Tuesday,” they stayed in the CDC, where the parents donated items and cooked with the children. For “Work Together Wednesday,” the participants went to campus again and planted flowers in the Quad. On “Artsy Thursday,” they went to the ceramics department on campus and worked with the department to make ceramics. Friday was their annual Trike-a-Thon fundraiser, which took place in the Quad.

“The purpose of the Week of the Young Child is to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families and to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs,” NAEYC stated on their website.

Brenda Trejo, the director at the CDC, also highlighted the importance of early childcare, as it relates to helping with parents who need help caring for their children while they are at work or school.

“We are also the first ones to sometimes help parents identify some developmental delays, so early intervention is so important,” Trejo said.

The Child Development Center is open Monday through Friday, 7:30-4:30 p.m., but can offer extended care until 5:30 p.m. for additional fees (pending availability). This center provides childcare for children 4 months to 5 years old.

