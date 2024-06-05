Share:

Summer is almost here for students and faculty at Pasadena City College, so what could be better than offering a list of things to do when you get really BORED? I’ve got some suggestions that came from my brain at 2 a.m. recently. So enjoy!

Imagine that halfway through summer there’s nothing to do but sweat in the endless dreadful heat of SoCal, but luckily computers still exist with fun sites to explore. While fun, this is not something that should take away from time to socialize or swim at the beach. Regardless of that fact, some of these sites will still sap all the time away when it gets too engaging.

One thing I don’t want to have happen is to get calls or emails about how it was late June when these sites were logged onto and then the next time you look at your calendar it’s August and school is starting again and it’s time to log off.

Here’s a list to not waste too much time having fun with…

If being a Radio(head) is your thing, check out RadioGarden which allows you to select any live radio feed in the world on a global map. From live Russian hip hop at 2:00 a.m. their time to the latest news in the Australian Outback to live North Korean Propaganda (streaming from Russia) and of course, Pasadena City College’s very own Lancer Radio Network. It’s all there and could very well consume hours of time flipping through every music genre, live sports matches, talk shows from far-out places, and static if that’s more your jam. There’s not much else to say about this site other than to enjoy some radio and assimilate yourself with other cultures and new worlds, even if every word people speak through the speakers flies right over your head.

2. Wayback Machine

Here’s one for those who like history, or the history of the internet. Just collect some of the internet’s best sites (the Courier tops my list). Other fun sites include Yahoo, Aol, Facebook, YouTube and other mega-corporations in their infancy. If you like books or just need something to watch, its host of available books, videos, and movies can be a time consumer to browse and choose from.

3. WindowSwap

Do you ever wonder what others see out their windows? Well, today is our lucky day. From the beaches of some random town in Italy, to the icy and glum windows of winter in Russia, you can flip through these windows and enjoy a view different from your own. Some of my favorite finds so far happen to be getting a glimpse of people’s backyards and seeing what kind of life they lead and where they live. As some images and videos will repeat after a while, this site overall made it on this list because you’re really able to appreciate the beauty of the world and the people who share this interesting place with us. Enjoy!

4. MyFridgeFood

Got milk? Yeah I do. And I hope you do too. Because this next website requires milk and things lying around in the pantry, fridge, or cupboards. For example, if I was so bored and decided to cook food for friends or myself and needed some ideas, this is the place to go. My fridge has defrosted chicken, cream, butter, arugula, and some random condiments. I also included what I had in my cupboard and pantry, which includes smoked paprika, salt, pepper, panko bread crumbs, flour, and other similar staples. Once the website (MyFridgeFood) receives all those items into its system it spits out some assorted recipes that include the ingredients I punched into the site. Be aware that some of the things MyFridgeFood will spit out are not 100 percent accurate and can include ingredients you may not have on hand. Have fun and get stuffed with some food!

5. WhatshouldIreadnext

Are you a bookworm? If your answer is yes, then I’ve got the perfect site to help summer move right along. This site has everything from being able to type in the title of your favorite book, to just being able to select from different categories that include, science fiction, human alien encounters, time travel, historical fiction, love stories, and other topics that books can be grouped into. The site also offers a feature that allows you to type in the title of a book (maybe your favorite) and the database will spit back out a list of recommendations that are similar to the title that was punched in. There is also a quote search and of course the “quote of the day” which I assume is randomly generated on a daily basis. There is also a blog that has a long collection of interviews that could be fun to read over the summer.

Alright, folks, that’s all I have here. I guess the book of my Courier tenure can close with one last hurrah and a recommendation to do if boredom hits hard. Also, as I mentioned earlier, please, please, PLEASE only take any of these into account if boredom is really making it hard to function, but otherwise take a hike, a walk, or like I plan to do many, many, many bike rides.

Follow: