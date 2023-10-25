In the large city of New York, players can web swing and feel how rapidly they can move along skyscrapers and bridges as Spider-Man. As you freefall from the skies, crime is at every corner for you to intervene and rescue those in need by delivering them to safety. With the support of your tech savvy best friend Ganke Lee and investigative journalist Mary Jane Watson, uncovering crime feels like a breeze. From numerous famous Spidey suits and combat gadgets at the palm of your hand, the alive city awaits you to protect it from constant emerging threats as now being able to choose to play as two Spider-Men.

After its initial announcement that was made in 2021, fans have had to patiently wait two years for the new installment of the Insomniac Games Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. At long last, fans of the franchise can now web onto Playstation’s newest game release, “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.”

The story picks up 10 months after the events of both “Marvel’s Spider-Man” and “Spider-Man: Miles Morales.” Miles has now officially joined an older Peter Parker on the hero crusade of being Spider-Man. Alongside the heroic hijinks we see Peter and Miles facing their own personal problems ranging from keeping a stable career and college application essays. Their role also brings them face to face with an imminent threat to New York, Kraven the Hunter, who is on his path for the greatest hunting challenges he can find in the city. On top of all of that, Peter also bonds with Venom symbiote which gives him tremendous power while putting his personal relationships on the line.

After playing for 17 hours as the friendly neighborhood heroes, it is safe to say that despite not being done with the game, it is Insomniac’s best game that they have created and improves on everything from the franchise. There are many side missions and collectibles to do apart from the main story that are all engaging. The everchanging gameplay is what has kept me hooked to continuing playing with the accelerated Spidey combat skills you can unlock as you progress. Insomniac Games took this sequel web swinging to new heights in its gameplay and storytelling abilities.

With its enormous boss battle that kicks off the game, new players are not to be worried about being lost. Insomniac implements a tutorial and refresher in the opening of the game for new and players that are already familiar with the gameplay. Simultaneously, Insomniac also adds the new abilities that players can unlock as the two Spider-Men in this astonishing opening.

For starters, players can travel throughout the newly expanded New York map with new web-swinging abilities such as looping around street lights to gain more momentum and slingshotting yourself on rooftops to go soaring in the air. Not to mention, the inclusion of web-wings which allow for both Spider-Men to glide swiftly in the air wherever they please. This gives players a much more fluid experience swinging or gliding through the air that gives players a chance to experiment with the inventive new form of travel.

Additionally, players can switch between Peter and Miles almost instantly throughout the game as they can easily make this selection with just one button.

Despite the removal of most web related gadgets, the respective abilities that Miles and Peter each have certainly makes up for it. Their new unlocked abilities prove to be even more of an enjoyable experience when you engage in combat compared to the previous Spider-Man games.

Players can enjoy either Miles’ venom punch and new bioelectricity abilities or Peter’s new additions of utilizing spider-arms and the long awaited symbiote.

On the topic of the symbiote, the combat capabilities that can be done with it blew me away the moment Peter acquired the symbiote in the game’s story. The symbiote further amplifies rage to its host, this can be seen when Peter is acting purely on vengeance and bloodlust against his enemies. Symbiote abilities that players can use are unique compared to previous Spider-Man games where the symbiote was installed. Not to mention, the last time that the symbiote has appeared in a Spider-Man video game was 2014 which proves to be even more exciting for fans. Unlocking these addictive symbiote abilities in this section of the game almost makes it impossible for those that are playing to put their controller down.

Another new feature that was added into the game was the ability to finally parry opponents and during boss battles as well. In the previous games, all it took you to beat the final bosses was just dodging all obstacles, spamming the same punching button and waiting to do a finisher every now and then. This time around, Insomniac makes all boss battles much more challenging by adding parrying to counter any incoming attacks from the bosses themselves.

Although it is quite difficult to get used to at first, parrying proves to be a useful skill in order for enemies to be taken out much more efficiently. No matter how many times it may take you to get past enemies, notably from the Lizard or Kraven the Hunter, this traditional style of fighting in video games puts your Spider-Man skills to the test.

In this year’s PlayStation State of Play event, Insomniac Games Senior Creative Director Bryan Intihar emphasized the advantages the Playstation 5 brings to the table. There are many points within the game where new features that the PlayStation 5 has are put to use. When participating in the Coney Island carnival games, players have the option of either simply pressing the x button or full on using it similar to how a Wii controller is swung around.

PlayStation is very well known for having an impressive selection of single player games that have an outstanding storyline such as “The Last of Us” series, “God of War” series and the “Uncharted” series are all popular for their excellent storytelling. “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” proves to be another worthy contender of having the perfect mix between entertaining gameplay and a beautiful storyline. The sequel signifies that no matter the amount of loss the two Spider-Man’s have experienced in their journey, their emotional and mental strength as a hero are challenged. This theme from the game’s story is exceptionally told through the eyes of Miles. He goes through a painful journey of accepting the past and being a true Spider-Man at heart.

To wrap it up with webs, “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” goes above and beyond fulfilling all desires that fans wanted for the sequel. It provides new abilities to use as the Spider-Man’s, brand new villains to face, new characters to play as, and an amazingly told story that can be argued to now be the greatest superhero video game.

Webhead fans can now find “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” exclusively on the PlayStation 5.