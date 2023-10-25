When it comes to places with haunted history, Los Angeles has no shortage. From sinister hotels to eerie warships, here’s a list of four of the most grim LA landmarks that’ll be sure to give you the creeps.

Cecil Hotel

Serial killers, suicides, ghosts, and mysterious deaths all plague Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles. In 1924 Cecil Hotel opened its doors to the public advertised as a snazzy tourist destination. However as the years progressed, The Great Depression took its toll on the hotel and it became filled with crime. The hotel is filled with so much violence and murder, it’s hard to list every incident. The first recorded death was on January 22, 1927 when a man took his life with a gun in his room. There have also been three more confirmed suicides since. Elizabeth Short, otherwise known as the Black Dahlia, is rumored to have been spotted in the Cecil Hotel prior to her death and she was found only five miles from the hotel. The infamous serial killer Richard Ramirez also known as “The Night Stalker” was a resident of the hotel during the mid 1980s. He committed several of his crimes during his stay and even dumped his bloodied clothes in the hotel’s dumpster all while going unnoticed by police. One of the most recent shocking incidents at the hotel occurred in 2011, when the body of Elisa Lam was discovered floating naked in the hotel’s water tank. The case became viral because the last security footage of Elisa Lam was very bizarre. In the video, Elisa can be seen peeking out the elevator and stepping in and out, as if she’s hiding from someone. She then starts pressing all the buttons frantically. When the video was released, many people on the internet speculated paranormal activity or an unknown murderer was behind her tragic death. Her case was so infamous that it was practically created into a Netflix documentary and even featured on the hit series Ghost Adventures.

The Colorado Street Bridge

The Colorado Street Bridge in Pasadena was built in 1913. In 1919, the first person jumped to their death and during The Great Depression and dozens more to follow. Over the years, it is estimated that over 150 people have jumped to their death on the bridge and more each year. This led many locals to start addressing the bridge as the “suicide bridge”. Its sinister reputation has led many to believe it is extremely haunted. Growing up, I personally heard stories of people claiming to have seen apparitions on the bridge or even under it. More specifically a woman wearing white who walks across the bridge. I have even visited the bridge myself in search of paranormal activity. While I never saw anything, it’s very upsetting and eerie walking on the bridge while knowing how many souls lost their lives on it.

The Queen Mary in Long Beach

The Queen Mary was originally built as a cruise ship under the Cunard-White Star Line, and was eventually given a new name by The Queen Mary herself. In 1937, it was given to the City of Long Beach and they docked the ship and transformed it into a hotel. Forty-nine deaths have been recorded to have occurred on The Queen Mary and many people claim they have experienced paranormal activity while aboard. Throughout The Queen Mary, visitors and staff have heard screams, slamming doors, seen lights flickering and even children crying. One of the most popular spirits is the one who haunts Stateroom B340. There have been reports of bed covers being pulled off the bed and dark figures watching guests sleep in the room. The pool deck is another popular spot rumored to inhabit many spirits including a little girl, named Jackie by guests. The Queen Mary offers guided tours for any who want to see if it’s haunted for themselves.

The Hollywood Sign

In 1932 Broadway starlet Peg Entwistle jumped off of the “H” of the Hollywood sign and fell to her death, leaving the sign with an early grim reputation. Peg Entwistle moved to Hollywood to get her big break like many actresses did, but wasn’t having any luck in the industry. In a grieving state, she lunged and was discovered by a female hiker the next day, along with a suicide note. Ever since her death, people have reported sightings of her ghost throughout the area. In 1990, a couple reported seeing a woman dressed in 1930s style clothing. According to the couple, she vanished in front of them. Visitors and rangers claim to see her on foggy nights and that she often emanates a gardenia scent. There are no designated ghost tours at the sign, but the Hollywood sign is open for hikers to explore and maybe even encounter a ghost if they’re lucky.

Whether or not you believe in the paranormal, there’s no doubt that these landmarks all have a very dark history behind them. Check out these ghoulish spots this Halloween if you’re looking to experience a real spook– and of course, if you’re brave enough.