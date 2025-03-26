Share:

As transfer season opens once again students were invited to participate in PCC’s spring University Day in the quad. With more than 60 representatives in attendance, University Day aimed to answer questions and expose students to different college options.

Along with the college representatives, PCC’s Health Services and Transfer Center were in attendance to check students in, give out food tickets and guide students in seeking information regarding degrees, opportunities, and careers.

PCC’s transfer and honors counselor, Alejandra Viveros, emphasizes the importance for students to engage in events that expand their knowledge regarding the transfer college process.

“It’s really important for students to explore options, especially those that are local, across the state and even across the country to gain exposure to different majors and ask questions to any transfer representatives. Overall to bring awareness to what’s out there and not limiting your options to just what’s around the LA area,” Viveros said.

Representatives were excited to be back on campus this spring to help remove stereotypes about transfer applications and clarify any doubt students might encounter regarding their eligibility to a specific college.

They were sharing tips and tricks regarding financial aid, applications, and giving students motivation to be unafraid to submit applications to colleges they have dreamed about attending.

California State University Northridge’s (CSUN) outreach counselor, Emi Yamasaki, was thrilled to be able to engage with students during University Day.

“It’s really nice to promote college access to students. I know the transfer process can sometimes be a little confusing so it’s always nice to be able to lay everything out and show students the possibilities,” said Yamasaki.

Students were grateful to be able to get the opportunity to connect with colleges and learn more about their major.

PCC student, Mateo Cortes, shared his excitement about seeing opportunities on campus that promote transfer options after community college.

“I love how our college is bringing a lot of universities, it brings lots of opportunities for students,” Cortes said, “They’re doing a lot to really give students a good chance at transferring to a good university.”

During University Day students were also invited to line up for burgers and listen to music played by our DJ. Inorder to claim your food, you must have gotten three signatures/stamps by a college representatives to show you participated in the event.

The transfer center is planning to continue to have another University Day in the fall with more than 100 college representatives and opportunities for students to connect.

Transfer center staff, Balance Olmedo, emphasized a few struggles students have to go through each year. She stressed the importance of seeking out resources.

“I know sometimes tuition or money is always a factor that students consider and I think it’s important to know of other resources that are available” said Olmedo “I think if they knew that they had options and more opportunities it would push them to be at other schools, live on campus, and also consider private schools or even just consider transfer in general.

As the event was dying down, representatives began giving away leftover college SWAG such as pens, pencils, candy, and stress balls. With a good turn out, the Transfer Center is looking forward to hosting University Day again in the fall.

