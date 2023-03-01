With Kim Kardashian, the undeniable “it girl” of this generation, losing an excessive amount of weight in a short period, and the sudden rise of low-waisted clothing, many people are questioning if ultra-thin is becoming the beauty standard once again.

In the last year conversations such as buccal fat removal and celebrities using diabetes medication for weight loss have been plastered all over the internet, as well as articles such as “Bye-bye booty: Heroin chic is back” and “Could Thin Be in Again?” going viral for being controversial. This leaves many people wondering if this signals the death of the body positivity movement.

Many hypothesized the end of the “BBL era” when Kim Kardashian, the woman who popularized the procedure, seemingly reversed her BBL in 2021. Since 2017 the industry has seen a drastic increase in procedures being done, despite the clear risk. The American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ASAPS) reported a 37% increase in BBLs in 2021 compared to 2020. With the rejection of the “slim-thick” body comes the fear that it’ll only be replaced with a thinner unrealistic body type that’s equally as harmful, such as heroin chic.

Heroin Chic was a popular 90s style that embraced the ultra-thin, gaunt look that became associated with grunge at the time. In 1993, photographer Corrine Day caused public uproar with her photo spread of 19-year-old Kate Moss wearing nothing but panties and a low-hanging pink tank top which was published in British Vogue. The spread titled “underexposed” received widespread hatred and was described as pedophilic and promoting anorexia, eventually gaining the name “heroin chic,” a term Day rejected. Day heavily disagreed with the idea that her photography was romanticizing drug use, but instead, she insisted it was simply displaying reality.

In 2019 a study was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition that found “prevalence [of eating disorders] increased over the study period from 3.5% for the 2000–2006 period to 7.8% for the 2013–2018 period.” Studies on the effect of the Covid-19 lockdown and eating disorders are still being studied, but a survey done in 2020 showed an increase in eating disorder tendencies after the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Girls as young as 5 start to experience increased body dissatisfaction if they are exposed to TV that focuses on appearances, and by the time they are adolescents, children have often internalize what media says about what boys and girls should look like,” says Dr. Cynthia Vinney. “For girls, this can lead to self-objectification, or believing their appearance matters more than other internal qualities. This is related to lower body esteem, body shame, anxiety, and depression.”

With the increase of time spent on social media during the Covid-19 lockdown it’s no wonder the obsession with bodies has become a key topic of our conversations these days.

“Women in general have more societal pressures to look a certain way and to be a certain way. You know, some people believe that we should be more modest in our clothing,” PCC student Maya Naranjo said. “Some people believe you need to be thinner, either way, whatever you do, you will be criticized. And that’s it. It’s not you or what you are wearing, It’s people.”

While the end of the “BBL era” is welcomed, it’s also important to discuss what will be put in place of it. Regardless of thin bodies becoming the next trend, it will eventually fall out of style just the same. The beauty industry relies on the insecurities of consumers to the point that they will create insecurities for us when we run out. We should expect to continue to see trends such as “buccal fat removal” fall in and out of relevance as years go on. People confident in themselves aren’t profitable to an industry that requires near-constant consumerism to sustain itself.

“Pretty privilege is a real thing. It’s an unfortunate reality that people who are considered more attractive are treated better and that relates to fashion too,” said PCC fashion student, Patty Modelo. “I really feel like if you are conventionally attractive, people will be like, ‘Oh, I love your outfit!’ and the outfit could be absolutely trash. I think people are also more accepting of more adventurous styles on thinner bodies.”

While there’s no clear-cut answer as to how we could dismantle beauty standards within our lifetime, we can individually change our definition of beauty. Contrapoints, a video essayist, suggests in her video “Beauty” that we should focus on your personal style rather than trying to fit beauty standards. Trying to fit this near-impossible standard is an unwinnable battle when the standards change so rapidly, so instead we should embrace the things we individually find beautiful.

“Style is a way of cultivating a personal aesthetic that you have complete control over. Like art, originality is a virtue. Style is an individual aesthetic, unlike the collective aesthetic of beauty standards,” said Contrapoints.