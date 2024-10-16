Share:

The ominous synth beat of Fever Ray’s “If I Had A Heart,” plays over darkness. Lights rise on a cartoonishly styled couple seated at opposite ends of a long dining table set with a feast of inflatable chicken. “Papa Turd,” lets out a long, thunderous fart then utters the first word of Alfred Jarry’s play “Ubu Roi”: “Merdre.” Shit, in French. But with an extra “r,” thrown in for silly spice. Papa Turd and his wife, Mama Turd, then quickly hatch a plan to murder the King of Poland and seize power for themselves.

According to Director Dr. Katherine Nigh’s note in the program, Pasadena City College’s Theater Department undertook this production of Jarry’s “Ubu Roi” as a part of the semester’s exploration on the theme of “power.” In truth, “Ubu Roi” has very little to say about power. Or at least, what it does say about it was more or less covered within the first ten minutes of the play’s 90 minute (no intermission) runtime. The decision to use Arthur Adair’s adaptation of the script was a gracious one, as the original show clocks in at 2 hours and 10 minutes with an intermission.

Often described as a scatalogical satire, “Ubu Roi” was written in Paris in the 1890s by Alfred Jarry. Originally, it was written by a teenage Jarry as a jape aimed at his least favorite teacher, which pretty much tracks. It is a darling of absurdist theater, but was famously hated by audiences and critics alike and its 1896 opening night also served as its closing. William Butler Yeats, one of the most famous poets of his time, was among the audience members who hated the endless toilet jokes prompting him to say: “After us, the savage God.” Bafflingly, the play continues to be revived periodically, mostly by universities, one can only assume for its historical significance.

PCC’s production of “Ubu Roi” is spirited, passionate, and well-acted. In spite of the play’s limitations an effervescent cast manages to shine and deliver laughs. Most notably, Pedro Honess as King Wenceslaus, whose comic timing was only bested by his knack for physical comedy. Fourth wall breaks, audience interaction and two full musical numbers including an incredibly fun, if somewhat disorienting, rendition of Chapell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club,” delivered by a very funny Poppy Lang (Princess Boogerlaus) aide in allowing the viewer to let go a little and embrace a sense of silliness and absurdity.

But if the play aimed to comment on the current state of US politics – which it seemed to with its many direct references to Donald Trump and the inclusion of voter registrations in the programs– it missed the mark. After being ousted by the daughter of the king they ousted, Ma and Pa Turd escape Poland by boat. Ma Turd wears Melania Trump’s now infamous “I don’t really care, do u?” jacket, and the pair decide to set sail for America where Pa Turd, “thinks they stand a chance.” At the end of the play, a member of the ensemble steps out to deliver an ominous line, “Tough the world has stood up and stopped the bastard, the bitch that bore him is in heat again,” originally from Bertolt Brecht’s satire, “The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui.” This reviewer couldn’t help wishing that they’d just done that show instead.

“Ubu Roi” will run through October 19th at 2pm and 7:30pm at PCC’s Center for the Arts Theater. Admission is free for students with their ID.

