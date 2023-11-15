Waiting almost an hour and a half in Travis Scott’s merch line, fans were getting rowdy as Scott’s opener, Teezo Touchdown had finished his set. Anticipation was running through every fan in line out of the fear of missing Scott’s entrance. Three minutes after finding my seat, Scott made his grand entrance and the energy from the fans went from 0-100, filling throughout the velodrome. But depending where you were seated, that affected the overall enjoyment spectators had with the show.

This piece is going to compare and contrast Travis Scott’s sold-out Circus Maximus Tour at Sofi Stadium from the perspective of seats in the stands, and being in the midst of it all on the floor.

At the height of 5 ‘4 and my friend reaching 5’2, I figured that we wouldn’t have the best of luck in the floor section, or “pit” as some call it, of Scott’s concert due to how raised his stage was, and how hectic the crowd can get as Scott encourages his fans to rage. I believe my friend and I would spend more time trying to survive than actually enjoying the show.

In consideration of our safety and our bank accounts, we purchased seat tickets located in the 400 section. From our seats, it was a bit hard to see the stage due to the large monitor used to display visuals to further enhance the aesthetic of Scott’s concert.

Scott opened his performance with “HYENA,” a fan-favorite song from his latest album “UTOPIA,” and the good energy immediately filled the arena as this was the moment all fans were waiting for. But throughout his performance, it was difficult to hear him sing as the background instrumentals overpowered the microphone level especially since our seats were rather far from the stage, there was no way of hearing him to the extent we wanted.

As the concert went on, I felt disconnected from the fun of the concert and envious of the fans who got floor tickets. No matter how much of a good time I had, it was hard to not be jealous of those who gained what I believe to be the full experience of the concert by being on the floor. With floor tickets, one is considerably in the middle of the action, meaning that they’re close up to the stage in which Scott engaged the most, and are given all the room to rage to his music, as Scott encourages his fans to do. Whereas seat tickets don’t leave much room for raging.

On the bright side, the visuals projected on screen were like no other and they truly elevated the show’s vibe. With Scott’s skills with visuals, he displayed doll-like figures on the screen to give the atmosphere almost an eerie feel, but for the fans that truly understand his art style, the visuals were greatly admired.

Scott put on an amazing show full of performing some of his hit songs, interacting with the crowd, utilizing the mountain-like stage, and showcasing different visuals to fit the aesthetic of his show. But between the floor and seat tickets, one is guaranteed a different experience.

While the stand’s point of view might’ve been harder to enjoy, it was hard to leave the floor without feeling satisfied.

The first thing that had to be observed was the odd, peculiar, unique, and intriguing stage setup. This wasn’t an average circle or box set stage that artists usually have, Scott took advantage of the stadium’s length and chose to make his stage into a rocky mountain path replica.

With the interesting layout, it allowed a bigger number of fans to get closer to the stage, which was ideal when it came time to rage.

Before that though, rising singer Teezo Touchdown came out as the opener and did his thing. Continuing his early career run, previously going on tour with Tyler, The Creator, and having big-time features with Drake, Travis, and Don Toliver he made sure to showcase his ability and diversity during his set.

When Travis arrived, the energy level was at a hundred percent from the jump. With the crowd eager to let loose it was clear early on that there’s an additional price to pay if you want to be that close. And I knew if I didn’t come mentally prepared, it would be a tough night.

Tracks like “Aye,” “Thank God,” and “MELTDOWN,” were some of the strongest highlights during his performance. With each song the intensity grew stronger, becoming harder and harder to stay afloat.

The signs of exhaustion became more apparent as I started to lose my sight from the illuminating lights, and my legs became more numb by the second from moving and jumping. Luckily, because of the stage setup, the crowd was huge in its width rather than its length so it was easier than expected to leave the herd, catch some air, and then return when ready.

Down on the floor being surrounded by speakers, lasers, and extremely excited people, there wasn’t a single time where the energy dipped. However, there were endless times when the energy reached new peaks. The main one being when Travis Scott surprised the sold-out crowd with an appearance from multi-platinum rapper, Playboi Carti.

Now this was a moment. It’s difficult to put into words just how massive the crowd explosion was when he came out to the fan-favorite song “FEIN.” The screams of shock and enjoyment were so loud it was as if we couldn’t control ourselves. And for those three minutes, we made sure to leave it all out there because all things considered, this was a legendary moment in our minds.

Following that once-in-a-lifetime experience, Scott kept the energy as high as he could with his two almost diamond singles “Sickomode,” and “Goosebumps.”

Buzzing in the crowd unfortunately signaled that Travis’ set supposedly ended early, as he walked out on “TELEKINESIS.” There were a few complaints due to the sudden stop, some saying “he was only on for an hour,” but to be honest, those 60 minutes felt like an eternity.

Even with the sour ending, all things considered, it was a borderline out-of-body experience from the floor. It felt like Travis and his team put the fans first when deciding how they wanted to execute this massive show.

Despite the enjoyment, this experience was far from a walk in the park. There was tons of effort and work put in to ensure that it was a manageable and enjoyable experience. Having a place to stand and land, creating enough space to safely reach for your phone in your pocket, and even fighting for air. All of the possible details had to be worked for, but after the struggle was over, the only thing to think about was “I can’t wait to do this again”.