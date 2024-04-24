Share:

For the average person, releasing a double album after a year filled with a record-breaking tour and movie combo, and a triage of high-profile relationships ending and beginning sounds like hell on earth, but not if you’re Taylor Swift. Swift’s latest whopping 31-track release “The Tortured Poets Department” and its sister “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology” highlight a new but also not-so-new stage of her stardom, the double breakup album.

Coming out just under two years after her last big release “Midnights” (which I also reviewed here) and about six months since her last re-record “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” “TTPD” sets out to stake its claim in her discography as something different and unique. In her Grammy’s acceptance speech in which she announced the album, Swift claimed she had been working on this for two years or so which could be true, but the truth is that this is an album born from all the ups and downs that her life has brought her over the last year.

“TTPD” might give off the vibes that it’ll be your standard Swift pop affair, but after even the very first listen, it’s clear this album is playing for keeps. Taking cues from Swift’s 2020 duology “Folklore” and “Evermore” and the existential lyricism of “Midnights” the album creates an identity of its own. One that focuses on the misunderstandings of a long-term relationship, as well as betrayal from someone you thought could be trusted. Since this is a breakup project, there has to be a subject, and the victims in Swift’s crosshairs this time around are her long-term now ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and her incredibly short lived fling Matty Healy.

It’s hard to put into words all the emotions this album brings to its listeners as Swift puts her story-like whimsy on full display and uses that to connect everything together in one twisted web. It’s filled to the brim with all the intrusive thoughts that should be worrisome but as she assumes the role of the tortured poet, her vocals work to make them digestible in a way that still makes these songs singable in a solo karaoke session.

Swift makes it clear from the opening run of this album, “Fortnight (feat. Post Malone),” “The Tortured Poets Department,” and “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys,” that this can be split into three distinct categories: songs that focus on the loss and heartbreak associated with long running or short lived relationships, songs about her personal experiences as she views them through her lens, and finally the “???” category which I see as Swift flexing her narrative work or looking to her future after the storm that is the rest of the album.

From the get-go, Swift pushes it in your face (softly, of course) that group one is going to be a tale of a lover who was scorned and left to deal with her heartbreak alone on several different occasions which comes as a far cry from the lovey-dovey glitter gel pen songs from her 2019 effort “Lover.” Songs like “So Long, London,” “Fresh Out The Slammer,” “LOML,” and “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” feel reflective of her time spent, and her time lost with Alwyn. These songs also conjure up similar feelings expressed in “Midnights” about feeling put up on a shelf and her love being kept away from the world. The final and most apparent imagery in this run is that of marriage and having children which is a big talking point constantly brought up and makes last year’s surprise drop “You’re Losing Me” feel like a reject from this album.

Meanwhile tracks like “But Daddy I Love Him,” “imgonnagetyouback,” “Peter,” and especially “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” paint a gigantic target on the back of Healy. Swift uses her lyrics, and more importantly, her vocal performance to really highlight the brutality of their short-lived situationship and how hurt she felt given Healy’s actions. Only Swift herself knows the truth of what happened but it’s clear from the deep sounds of hurt in her voice that he definitely fucked up somewhere in this timeline of tragedy.

As someone who finds themselves attracted to Swift’s more personal, less love-focused songs, “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” scratch that itch in my brain perfectly. Both of them involve my favorite topics to wrestle with at 1 a.m. being imposter syndrome and feeling like an outcast amongst those around you. These tracks are incredibly gut-wrenching to listen to as the vocals clearly reflect the pain of being incredibly popular but always being the odd man out. It comes as no surprise that “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” is one of five tracks written solely by Swift on this album as it’s one of the saddest in the entire run. Her screams and rage that crescendos as the track goes on and culminates into a bridge where she accepts this perception and truly steps into it.

While these groups paint the album to be a real tearjerker, it’s not to say that this album is wholly a dreary bleak, and at some points downright depressing look into her life. Swift is sure to keep the pop appearance up and includes tracks like “The Alchemy” and “So High School” which certainly allude to her most recent relationship with Travis Kelce in a puppy love sort of sense. It’s clear that these are born from her life’s most recent developments and as such come out of the left field (no sports pun intended) in an album full of introspective and hostile music.

The final aspect of this album to discuss would be the collaborations. In the music itself, Swift brings in Post Malone and Florence + The Machine to round out her tracklist. While these two feel out of place with the rest of the album they are still incredibly catchy. Sonically these tracks fit in but specifically “Fortnight” suffers from a critical misuse of Post Malone, similar to issues with 2022s “Snow On The Beach” with Lana Del Rey.

On the production side, Swift once again teamed up with her longtime musical partner Jack Antonoff, and breaker of hearts and my personal enemy no. 1 Aaron Dessner. Antonoff’s touch shows itself clearly throughout the pop vibes of this album, but Dessner continues his warpath to make the most soul-rending and heartbreaking tracks known to man. His genius is to thank for most of “The Anthology” and as such feels much stronger than the pop side of the album. That’s not to say Antonoff doesn’t do good work, but I think Dessner complements Swift’s lyricism in a way I appreciate more.

Given Swift’s comments at a showing of “The Eras Tour” before this album was released, she has all but moved on from the thoughts shared in this collection of tear-jerking songs. But as a Swiftie who is used to this behavior by now, I’m incredibly grateful to be trusted enough to have these thoughts shared with me and will continue to blast these until the next hit comes along (“reputation (Taylor’s Version)” I’m ready for you!).

Follow: