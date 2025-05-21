Share:

In addition to being AAPI Heritage Month, May is also Jewish American Heritage Month! Here are seven films starring Jewish actors and actresses, and why they are so significant for you to watch!

Life Is Beautiful (1997)

This film tells the story of a Jewish-Italian man named Guido Orefice (Roberto Benigi) trying his best to keep his son protected from the inhumanity of the Holocaust when they are taken to a concentration camp. Even through the darkest of horrors, Guido kept up a facade that everything happening to them was just a part of a game. The film showcases the journey of a father trying his best to keep his child happy, even during a time as devastating as the Holocaust. The film attempts to showcase the importance of staying positive for your child in the most unfortunate and trying of circumstances.

This film also includes Nicoletta Braschi, Giorgio Cantarini, Giustino Durano and Marisa Paredes.

The Pianist (2002)

Starring Adrien Brody, this story takes place at the beginning of the Holocaust in 1939. Tells the journey of a real Holocaust survivor named Wladyslaw Szpilman, a Polish Jewish radio station pianist. Szpilman goes through the trials of being marked with the star of David and struggling to find an employment certificate for himself. Brody won an Oscar for Best Actor for this film.

This film also includes Thomas Kretschmann, Emilia Fox, Ed Stoppard, Frank Finlay and Jessica Kate Meyer.

Fiddler On The Roof (1971)

An Oscar-winning film adaptation from Joseph Stein’s musical theatre, the film stars Chaim Topol, and regards antisemitism that takes place during pre-revolutionary Russia. Topol plays Tevye, a humble milkman full of faith who is a father struggling to balance Jewish traditions and finding suitable men to marry his three daughters. Each daughter finds a suitor that enrages their father and he has to turn to faith in search of guidance if he should accept his daughter’s suitor.

This film also includes Rosalind Harris, Leonard Frey, Paul Michael Glaser, Norma Crane and Zvee Scooler.

Funny Girl (1968)

A musical that stars Barbra Streisand as Fanny Brice, she tied for Best Actress with Katherine Hepburn in the film The Lion in Winter, the only time the first and only time this has occurred in Oscar history. What makes this film so special is that it was loosely written about Barbra Streisand herself. Streisand was a golden choice to play Brice, both being actresses, singers and comedians from New York. As well as both Grammy winners, Streisand won the Lifetime Achievement award in 1995 and Brice was recognized for her hit song “My Man”. This film was seen as a bold step away from the typical roles and typecasts in broadway. Fanny Brice’s persistence to not give up on her dreams is impactful and inspiring.

This film also stars Omar Sharif, Kay Medford, Sharon Vaughn, Anne Francis and Walter Pidgen.

A Tale of Love and Darkness (2015)

Taking place in the early years of the creation of the state of Israel in the 1940’s, this film stars and is directed by Natalie Portman. She portrays Fania, the mother of future writer Amos, played by Amir Tessler. Fania is deeply struggling with the sadness facing the harsh realities of life after World War II, leading to her sucicide. This deeply affects Amos at the age of 12. This film follows him growing up dealing with grievances and pain caused by his mother’s death and how it shapes his life as a writer. The film connects personal trauma with the broader historical and political events of the time.

This film also stars Shira Haas, Gilad Kahana, Ohad Knoller and Makram Khoury.

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

One of 10 of the highly acclaimed Quentin Teranito, this film takes place amidst World War II. Leading actor Brad Pitt plays Lieutenant Aldo Raine, the leader of the “Inglourious Basterds” known for his especially unique brutal ways of killing Nazi’s. Although fictional, we get to see the fight for justice of humanity during the war through the portrayal of Jewish American soldiers fighting the Nazis. It is a notable film in the Action/War genre because it is one of the limited Tarantino films and is focused on Jewish-American soldiers. Considered a cult classic worth watching.

This film also stars Eli Roth, Christopher Waltz, Melanie Laurent and Diane Kruger.

An American Tail (1986)

“An American Tail” is a cartoon film that follows a family of mice fleeing Russia to The United States of America for the pursuit of a better life. Young Fievel Mousekewitz (Phillip Glasser) gets separated from his family during a storm on the ship and gets thrown overboard. In his journey he now has to try to reunite with them continuing his way to America. It is a tale of the journey to try to accomplish the American dream that tugs at your heart.

This film also stars Dom DeLuise, Nehemiah Persoff, Erica Yohn and Amy Green.

