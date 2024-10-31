Share:

Picking the perfect movie for your Halloween party is an art in itself. There are a thousand things to consider: how scary is too scary? Do my guests appreciate gore? Do we want a movie we can laugh with, or will that kill the mood?

Whatever your spooky needs, the Courier staff got together and figured out our collective favorite movies for the season. Every movie below had at least three Courier staffers excited to recommend it, and we even spent the weekend watching them again so that we could have fresh thoughts to help you choose.

The Craft (1996)

Starting off our list alphabetically, “The Craft” easily captures the feeling of being an outsider. The mid-90’s goth aesthetic is peak, but the feelings of being lost and searching for personal meaning transcends nostalgia and touches something timeless.

The film follows four goth friends who cope with being highschool outcasts by exploring witchcraft together, but their coven quickly gets way more magick than they were prepared for. Fairuza Balk carries the movie with her performance, and the supporting cast includes Neve Campbell and Skeet Ulrich, who we’ll see again later on this list.

True to the movie’s outcast spirit, magick and its consequences are confusing and inconsistent. There’s no such thing as white magick or black magick, the movie emphasizes, only the good and evil contained within the heart of the witch herself. If you’re expecting a feminist tale of sister solidarity, you won’t find anything so easy to interpret here. The witches struggle with their place in patriarchal society, rejecting and embracing that place in equal measure, channeling spirits against each other that are decidedly masculine—at times even chauvinistic.

This is a movie that simply demands to be watched with friends, and you’ll all have conversations about it for years.

The Exorcist (1973)

If your Halloween party needs something more serious and less camp—or if you’re just trying to make sure your Catholic neighbors don’t show up—you can’t go wrong with the original Exorcist.

Perhaps the most disturbing and intense film on our list, “The Exorcist” has been traumatizing audiences for decades with the raw power of its blasphemy. This is almost entirely thanks to Linda Blair’s performance as 12-year-old Regan MacNeil and her demonic passenger, “Captain Howdy.” Simultaneously portraying the monster and its victim, Blair’s exaggerated facial expressions gave our parents nightmares for a damn good reason.

But for all its religious conflict and Satanic majesty, a modern watch of the film has a decidedly more medical horror. Here in 2024, it’s terrifying to see the doctors struggle in frustration to treat or even describe neurodivergent symptoms. Mental health treatment, thankfully, has come a long way, and “The Exorcist” is a necessary record of that fact. The scenes of Regan being subjected to screeching hospital machinery feel more like Hell than any of the demon’s profanities.

Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

There’s no need to be upset that stores are already breaking out the Christmas decorations and Mariah Carey soundtracks. Jack Skellington taught us all that Halloween and Christmas are actually the exact same thing, if we’d only be willing to listen.

Director Henry Selick has made the timeless art of stop-motion puppets his signature style, keeping it alive with 2009’s “Coraline” and 2022’s “Wendell and Wild.” But the all-inclusive holiday charm of “Nightmare” has kept us watching it on repeat every autumn for our whole lives, making it the most iconic example of its animation style to modern generations.

If you’ve never seen this childhood classic, odds are pretty good you’ll be able to hum along with the songs anyways. There might be 364 whole days until the next Halloween, but we only have to wait 55 for Sandy Claws.

Scream (1996)

We certainly discussed including any of the classic franchises on our list—Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, Halloween—but the truth is, Wes Craven’s postmodern masterpiece encapsulates all of them. Wes Craven’s ability to leave his mark on the slasher formula in 1984 with Freddy Kreuger, then deconstruct and reinvent the formula with 1994’s “New Nightmare,” and finally deconstruct and reinvent the formula all over again with “Scream” cements him as a bonafide genius within the horror genre.

Released the same year as “The Craft” and also starring Neve Campbell and Skeet Ulrich, “Scream” gives both actors much more opportunity to express the full range of their charisma. This self-referential, self-interrogating slasher has only grown stronger with time, and the Ghost Face has become one of the most recognizable (and marketable) horror icons today. The mark of any great horror movie is being able to categorize the genre’s history by its release. Even the older slasher franchises had to reinvent themselves for a post-Scream era, and Campbell’s Sidney Prescott is second only to Jamie Lee Curtis as the definitive Final Girl.

The Shining (1980)

In all our discussion for this list, “The Shining” was far and away the newsroom’s favorite. Once Kubrick’s masterpiece entered the conversation, no one dared argue against it. Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall deliver performances that defined their careers as actors, defined Kubrick’s style as a director, and defined the horror genre as an artform.

Like the Overlook Hotel itself, the film has shown an ability to warp and adapt itself to every generation. It has meant many things to many people, giving birth to all manner of conspiracy theories. Author Stephen King famously hates Kubrick’s adaptation of his novel, but his complaints resonate less and less over time. 90’s audiences might have enjoyed skeptical interpretations of the film as a psychological nightmare within Jack Torrance’s mind, but a new generation of viewers in 2024 is much more open to interpreting the Hotel itself as the supernaturally malevolent entity that King preferred. King has also said that the movie downplays the emotional importance of Torrance’s struggle with alcoholism, but on a modern watch it’s hard to agree with him. The “five months” that Torrance has spent sober is a repeated refrain throughout the movie, and the most sinister scene in the whole film is the terrifying moment when he finally throws back a glass of bourbon.

As we were narrowing this list down, we had to eliminate a number of honorable-mentions that were personal favorites of individual staffers. (Our Features editing team argued their love for 1979’s Alien, but couldn’t get the same excitement from the whole newsroom that The Craft did.) Any one of these movies get our full endorsement for your Halloween party, but if you’d like to know our personal top-threes, make sure to check out our complimentary Instagram post for this story!

