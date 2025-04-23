Share:

On your mark, get set, GO! The first group of toddlers take off as the annual Toddler Trike-A-Thon Fundraiser kicks off the end of the Week of the Young Child.

Parents, family, faculty and staff gathered around the makeshift racetrack as the children made their rounds around the quad. Other children made their way to the coloring table and the multiple setups of a giant version of Connect 4.

“This is so cool!” shouted one of the kids, as they ran towards the racetrack.

PCC’s Child Development Center (CDC), along with the Family Resource Center, hosted the Week of the Young Child, with special events and resources geared towards young children and families in need.

The Trike-A-Thon is an annual fundraiser held to raise money for the CDC, a campus organization that provides child care for student parents, faculty and the community.

“We do this every year to fundraise for the children at the center, we buy materials, supplies and anything extra we need,” explained administrative assistant Jessica Farfan.

The excitement from the children was palpable throughout the day as they took multiple turns going around the track. At the end, each child was awarded a gold medal as they returned from the final race.

“It’s such a convenience to have the CDC on campus,” says student parent Nadine Maravilla. “I can relax more knowing that my son is not too far from me and that he’s in great hands.”

The Trike-A-Thon event was not only a source of joy for the kids who participated but for their parents, since PCC has a significant number of student parents. This event raises awareness to their needs, and also provides an event for the kids to enjoy, where their parents can relax. It allows these student parents to get some time to themselves, since they know their children are in good hands, allowing them to worry less.

If you need information on childcare or need to access resources, the CDC is located in C-348 and the Family Resource Center is in CC-231.

