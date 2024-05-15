Share:

As “Always Sunny” reaches its 19th anniversary this coming August, one has to wonder how the show whose first episode sees Charlie Day accidentally, but openly using racial slurs has survived for so long. For those not in the cult of Sunny, it’s definitely a head scratcher, but for fans of the series, it’s not much of a thought at all, as the show time and time again proves it knows its audience and knows how to both offend and keep them entertained.

I was introduced to “Always Sunny” in Oct. of 2023 when my friend streamed the episode, “The Gang Finds a Dead Guy” over Discord to me where the gang discovers one of their grandparents was a Nazi during World War Two. I vividly remember opening the stream at the exact moment when Day walks out in full Nazi regalia to a surprised Rob McElhenney. From that moment, I knew the show would tickle my funny bone in both the best and worst ways possible. As I ventured down the road of the 16-season watch that laid before me, I realized the crux of the show’s humor, and that is that these people, the gang, are the worst human beings imaginable.

Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olsen, Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Danny Devito capture the energy of five socially outcasted degenerates who are so trapped in their lives perfectly and over the 19 years have not slipped up once. Whether it’s one of Dennis Reynolds’s (Howerton) classic scenes where he’s yelling so loud that the veins in his head look like they’re one take away from bursting, or Charlie Kelly’s (Day) crazy rants about spirits or cheese or both at the same time, the dynamic of the group has only gotten better as time has progressed.

Within this dynamic, lies the litany of terrible shit the characters, Dennis, Dee, Charlie, Mac, and Frank have done, all of which is played for jokes. This ranges from locking all their enemies in a burning apartment building, constantly harassing a lawyer for his ethnicity, and several cases of blackface in the name of “acting,” in fact, if you can name it, they’ve probably done it. And yet they’ve survived “cancel culture” throughout the peak of when many would claim the effect was at its “worst.” The fact is that cancel culture just doesn’t exist, but even then, the show is very open about its past and owns up to it, constantly calling back to its blackface episodes (which actually can’t even be found on Hulu/Disney+ for obvious reasons) and other occurrences in its long run on FX.

At a time when comedians like Jerry Seinfeld have said it’s hard to make jokes given all the “P.C crap,” it speaks to the creativity of the writers of “Always Sunny” and how they’ve managed to navigate this phenomenon. While most of the primary cast of the show are all openly liberal (not that their personal politics should matter), watching them flip to portraying characters on the fringes is why their humor works. It’s abundantly clear that no one on the cast is like their character, Day doesn’t huff paint and Olsen isn’t a belligerent drunk, they’re just doing what they do best… acting.

Despite the depravity, “Always Sunny” has navigated what is and isn’t taboo quite flawlessly to craft an incredibly humorous and equally fucked up show. When McElhenney and Howerton pitched it to FX, they called it “a show about nothing” and that encapsulates all the reasons I love this show and look forward to its future as the only show that has the spirit to keep its antics up no matter who is watching.

