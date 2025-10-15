Share:

In recent years mockumentary sitcoms have been on the rise, with shows like “Abbott Elementary” gaining profound success and Peacock’s new mockumentary series “The Paper” appears to be on the same path. “The Office” spin-off follows The Toledo Truth Teller (TTT), a virtually dead newspaper that new Editor-in-Chief Ned Sampson is tasked with reinvigorating. Overall, “The Paper” succeeds in its comedy, characters, and sitcom mockumentary humor, however, it leaves more wanting in its journalistic representation.

One thing that makes “The Paper” stand apart from its contemporaries is that most of the volunteer reporters at TTT have no journalism experience. This makes for a uniquely interesting sitcom; imagine having a workplace-based comedy where most people can’t do their jobs. This premise carries the humor of “The Paper” as the ignorance and mess-ups of these amateur journalists make for a lot of laughs. This is especially seen with Sampson’s takeover of TTT from Interim Managing Editor Esmeralda Grand, who also leads TTT online.

The audience comes to the hilarious realization that TTT online is just another scam site when Grand shows the documentary crew her article “You Won’t Believe How Much Ben Affleck Tipped His Limo Driver.” The piece is besmirched with online ads, irrelevant details about the history of tipping and animal husbandry with included imagery, and a scroll that never gets you to how much that tip really was. This intro to the paper is a great way to show how bad off TTT is, especially since even its managing editor can’t write a real story.

A later scene tied to this one is a prime example of “The Paper’s” mockumentary triumph as Sampson (who doesn’t know Grand leads TTT online) sits down with Grand and Corporate Strategist Ken Davies to talk about the paper’s state and calls TTT online what it is: “garbage clickbait nonsense.” as Grand then awkwardly stares into the camera. Evidently, Grand is replaying her segment with the documentary crew in her head, knowing that her scene calling her article “real long-form journalism” will be aired alongside Ned’s commentary. This is what makes the mockumentary genre funny; the documentary crew have a meta presence. Not only are they real people filming this tv series, but they are also part of the plot as comedic characters.

Aside from playing on the characters’ incompetencies, the show includes journalistic humor that represents the real problems journalists deal with. One example is when Sampson is forced to find stories to publish since Grand pettily cuts the wire service TTT previously pulled stories from. In his desperation, he calls police asking leading questions about police brutality and crime rates. Later, the police call Sampson back about a serial killer, so, as all goes wrong with the other stories, he says, “It’s okay, the killer will save us.” It’s only when he gets briefed by police on speaker phone about a “really breathy and insistent” caller asking about any hidden bodies, that Sampson realizes he’s the killer and quickly hangs up. This scene is definitely elevated by the camera crew panning on the faces of the other journalists in the room. Viewers catch on quickly as well and can easily laugh at Sampson’s desperation.

One thought while watching the series was how it compares to others in its genre, specifically as a sitcom. Comparing “The Paper” to “Abbott Elementary” the latter series feels like a show about teachers that happens to be a mockumentary while “The Paper” feels like a sitcom set at a newspaper. Meaning, “Abbott Elementary” does better at showing the daily responsibilities of teachers, their struggles, the inner workings of the classroom, interactions with coworkers and parents, and more. Whereas, “The Paper” doesn’t delve much into journalism as an industry and a process; the volunteer journalists haven’t learned much, there were few budget meetings in the entire series, and the humor feels more character driven. In this sense, “The Paper” isn’t the exact representation journalists might be looking for, but the show has interesting characters with unique personalities and lots of potential.

Compositor Mare Pritti is capable, as she is the only one with journalistic experience besides Barry and Sampson, sharing the latter’s passion for the profession. Grand is an insecure attention seeker who masquerades with confidence and flashy fits, causing disarray. Detrick Moore is an empathetic guy who loves loud, but can’t seem to read the room. Circulation Associate Nicole Lee is an avoidant who prefers the safety of the newsroom. It’s their contradicting flaws and strengths that make for a great character-driven story. This allows “The Paper” to stand strong as an individual story even though it might’ve garnered initial interest for being a spin-off of the critically acclaimed series “The Office.”

Moreover, despite not being a show for journalists by journalists, the series makes a great commentary on the state of print journalism. In the first episode Davies, corporate strategist for Enervate (the company that owns TTT), tells Sampson they sell “office supplies, janitorial paper (toilet tissue and protectors), and local newspapers in order of quality,” with newspapers dead last. That scene was hilarious, as was the intro theme that shows newspapers being used for anything other than reading the news, from wrapping food to being worn as a hat. More importantly, these inclusions set the tone for the series and pose the important question of print journalism’s place in the modern, technological era. It also sets up the series’ conflict: how can TTT become relevant again.

Clearly this conflict must be long-standing for the plot to be kept up, which is why the series’ finale doesn’t mesh well. With TTT being in shambles for the entire series, being invited to the Ohio Journalism Awards in consideration for Outstanding Print Coverage makes no sense. Doubly, TTT winning is unrealistic as the paper didn’t cover or pursue many stories, let alone outstanding ones. It’s even more absurd for TTT to have progressed so far with inexperienced reporters who don’t know the basics of attribution, the 5 Ws, story requirements, or how to interview. Moreover, if the show is renewed, having TTT win an overall award in its first season leaves the paper with little to strive for in the future.

Truthfully, “The Paper” is a great mockumentary with high potential, but will leave journalists a little disappointed in its representation. Exciting storylines that can be further explored, aside from how The Toledo Truth Teller will fare, include Lee and Moore’s complicated romance, Sampson and Pritti’s burgeoning chemistry, and discovering more about other characters. If you enjoy “The Office” and shows like “Abbott Elementary,” “The Paper” will be another amusing show to add to your watchlist.

