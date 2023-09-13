The Nun II is the latest lackluster addition to the now ninth movie in the Conjuring franchise, making it part of the largest and most boring horror movie franchise to date.

Continuing on where the first film left off, “The Nun II” is set five years after the events of “The Nun” and follows the life of Sister Irene, now living at a new convent, when she’s asked by the Vatican to investigate a string of demonic murders across Europe. The trail of bodies leads Sister Irene and her religiously skeptic protege, Sister Debra, to a French all-girls Catholic boarding school where Maurice (also known as Frenchie) now works at and has unknowingly bought a demon into.

In “The Nun,” the lore behind Valak, the demon that inhabits the form of the nun, is hardly addressed beyond comments about how unholy things had happened in the church of the first film. In the sequel we’re finally given a more in-depth explanation of the demon and its intentions.

However, the explanation could be best described as unimaginative. It’s explained that Valak is a demon who was once an angel that was cast from heaven and stripped of a majority of its powers, and it is seeking that power back. They never quite get into what kinds of powers Valak would receive or why it even needs more power, considering it can already throw people across rooms and make people combust into flames midair.

Throughout the years, the same recurring complaint has been heard around the Conjuring franchise: its lack of scariness and reliance on jump scares. While this movie also relies heavily on jump scares, the jump scares in “The Nun II” are much more effective and well-shot than in the first movie. The pacing was also much better than other movies in the Conjuring franchise. However, the pacing felt too predictable and lacked few new or different elements from the first movie, leaving you wondering if a sequel was really necessary.

While the pacing felt predictable, the plot and characters introduced felt like a complete mess. It’s a travesty that we don’t get to explore Sister Debra’s character and that her character gets put on the back burner, to the point that she is utterly forgetful and feels unnecessary.

In the beginning, Sister Debra questions her faith and brings up how she was forced into the convent by her father, a disturbing part of the history of convents that I was shocked and pleased to see brought up. It’s disappointing that it never gets discussed any further throughout the plot and that Stormy Reed’s character hardly has any lines beyond that scene.

The biggest failure of “The Nun II” is its attempt to add too many elements into the storyline, which ultimately gets lost and forgotten.