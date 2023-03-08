After a wait of about two years and four Disney+ shows later, Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian” has returned, once again reuniting viewers with their favorite space western featuring Pedro Pascal.

Episode one titled, “The Apostate”, opens with what seems like a flashback but turns out to be bait as the show immediately welcomes the return of Din Djarin and his adorable companion Grogu following their reunion in 2022s “The Book of Boba Fett”. The show swiftly reminds viewers of the main plot of this season. Din revealed his face at the end of season two, which is against the Mand’alor code, meaning he must redeem himself in the waters of their home planet, Mandalore.

In continuing with the previous season, the episode ends with a further setup for a confrontation between Din and Katee Sackhoff’s Bo Katan, who is at odds after once again losing the dark saber, the one thing that would grant her the right to rule all Mandalorians.

This is seemingly easy enough to follow but, similarly to season two, it immediately creates busy work that will inevitably take away the spotlight from the main story.

In this episode alone, the show already sets up several new side plots including repairing IG-11, the babysitting droid from season one, as well as pitting Din against a new band of space pirates led by Gorian Shard, who is an entirely new character. While these appear small, if last season is anything to go off of, these will soon balloon to envelop the main story.

Another issue that rears its head is Din’s cute, cuddly companion, Grogu. And no, not because he’s cute, that continues to be amazing, the issue is the focus that he is given. Season two gave viewers a taste of Grogu becoming more of a focus and this season is seemingly doubling, if not tripling down on that. The camera constantly lingers on Grogu, in one scene even focusing on him spinning in a chair as opposed to the dialogue that is happening. This is almost as if Disney is beating us over the head saying “IS HE CUTE TO YOU YET?? DO YOU WANT MORE PLUSHIES???”.

Despite these issues, the episode does bring back the classic Star Wars feeling and tone that last year’s “Andor” was missing. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the port town of Nevarro which has evolved from a desolate wasteland to a bustling trade city over the last two seasons. Revived by High Magistrate Greef Karga (played by Carl Weathers), Nevarro is teeming with life and color. It truly highlights the strength of Disney-era Star Wars which is its set design.

The show also features high-octane action to be expected from a space western. In its 37-minute run time, there are three action pieces that really get the blood flowing in the viewer. None do this better than the closing fight in space that plays out like a game of cat and mouse that is sure to get any longtime fan of the series jumping up and down. All this show is missing that sweet John Williams music and it would be just perfect.

As of publishing this article the first two episodes are currently out on Disney+. While episode one is a confusing start for the show, it still has another seven weeks to get itself on track and bring back the space spaghetti western that fans like myself fell in love with over the last three years.