Frances Lawrence’s latest addition to “The Hunger Games” franchise is reigniting passion amongst Hunger Games fans, and rightfully so. “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” was released on Nov 17, and since its release, it has received high praise from its fans.

In this prequel to “The Hunger Games,” viewers are sent back 64 years before the events of the first book and can finally see Panem in the days before the Hunger Games and only 10 years after the “dark days” that inspired the creation of the games.

Collin’s “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” looks into the psyche and internal struggles of Coriolanus Snow played by Tom Blythe, as a young man deciding his fate and place in the world. In the years after the war, Snow’s family, along with many other Capitol families, are still struggling to survive. The influence Snow’s family once had gets him into university and helps keep the illusion of wealth, but in reality, Snow’s family is struggling to not starve. Both his Grandma’am played by Fionna Flanagan and his cousin Tigris played by Hunter Schafer, rely on him winning the Plinth Prize to keep their ancestral home, putting intense pressure on Snow to win the prize by any means necessary.

In hopes of restoring his family’s honor and having few other options for money, Snow mentors Lucy Gray Baird played by Rachel Zegler from District 12. While Snow is doubtful of Lucy Gray’s fighting abilities, he sees her as easily monetizable with her beautiful singing voice and uses it to their advantage, knowing people will sympathize with her.

What originally began as a ploy to win the Plinth Prize turns into a deep connection between the unlikely pair and causes Snow to question the purpose of the games and his place in them. Blythe and Zegler have a playful chemistry that makes you believe in their affection for each other and almost have hope for Snow.

The most simultaneously eerie and wonderful part of this movie is the slow, sadistic descent Snow goes through. Tom Blythe does a spectacular job of making you fall in love with his character, only to slowly start despising him soon after. What starts out as small, calculated acts of control soon turns into full-blown compliance and acts of terror not long after.

Zegler gives a beautiful performance full of passion, emotion, and an accent that maybe could have used some more work. However, Zegler’s rendition of “Hanging Tree” left the theater silently in awe and hanging onto every note.

The main issue throughout the film is how fast the second act feels, as well as how rushed Snow and Baird’s romance is. However, this seems like an inevitable issue considering the book is 528 pages long and would probably require a second movie to truly cover everything established in the book. There’s debate over whether Francis Lawrence should have pushed for two hours or a part two because of how condensed the story had to be to fit in a two-hour and 38-minute slot.

Collins initially wanted the movie adaptation to have two parts, but director Lawrence refused, saying, “‘She [Collins] just said, “It’s the longest of the books. It could probably be two movies. I don’t want to tell you the story yet, so I don’t want to talk about where it’ll be split.” And even without reading it, I was like, “Nope, I’m not doing that again. We got so much backlash. “You know what? I’d rather make a long movie.”

When the movie was announced, many people were confused as to why Collins chose Coriolanus Snow as her main character, fearing the perspective would be sympathetic, but instead, his perspective gives the opposite effect. “Songbirds and Snakes” lets you in on the inner workings of someone so consumed by their lust for power and control that they’ll give up anything, even their humanity, to achieve it.

While “Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” isn’t up to par with “The Hunger Games” or “Catching Fire”, it’s still a strong story and a wonderful addition to “The Hunger Games” franchise.