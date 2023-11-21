The napkins are folded. The candles are lit. The staff of the Courier have brought their favorite dishes to the table. Cheers.

Let’s start with reporter Machu Suh’s tomatillo soup. “It’s a dish my family always makes when it gets colder,” he said. “It brings me home with its fragrance.”

While I definitely have aspirations to learn to harvest and process acorns, I recently impulse-bought a bag of acorn flour at a Korean grocery store, and so I’m going to make these acorn shortbread cookies. Right now I’m setting them on the dessert table to eat later.

Ayden Saeki, our assistant lifestyle editor, is picking up some Buca di Beppo on the way over.

“Growing up with divorced parents, I would have two Thanksgivings in one day,” she said. “I had a traditional Thanksgiving meal with my dad’s side, but by the time I got to dinner with my mom, I was all turkey, stuffing and mashed potato’d out. We adopted the tradition then of getting takeout Italian for dinner every Thanksgiving and it’s been my favorite tradition since!”

Originally from Hawaii, reporter Laura Dux was raised with Thanksgiving being a communal potluck of every family member’s hit dishes. Her mom was known for her bread rolls, preparing days in advance to bake dozens of rolls for the family. Aunties and uncles would arrive all Thanksgiving morning to pick up bread for their own Thanksgiving dinner tables.

The original recipe is currently missing, but this is a close comparison. According to Laura’s mom the egg separation is not needed, just use all of them and make sure all your ingredients are around the same temperature. These rolls are slightly sweet, similar to King’s Hawaiian bread, and make the best leftover turkey sandwich.

Our editor-in-chief, Samuel Valencia, arrived earlier than early (true to his nature). While not a huge fan of all these different foods, especially on one plate, he ended up bringing a ham.

“Being picky my whole life has made Thanksgiving a boring holiday for the most part,” he said. “But sometimes I get a little courageous and try out some other things I haven’t had before. Most importantly the foods have to be neatly separated. You won’t find me stacking everything on the plate like a mountain of food.”

Seamus, our news editor, nearly missed the potluck, because he decided to write some news, and his bike was out of whack, but he ran through the door with a stuffed acorn squash.

Staff writer Katherine Poling completely forgot about the potluck and, at the last minute, made some spinach artichoke dip before rushing in late.

We here at The Courier thank you for your support and wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving!