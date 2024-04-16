Share:

The first round of the ‘Big Three’ beef has concluded and in a span of one month, we got three albums, two diss tracks (kind of), and one participant turned casualty. Coming into the fight there was a wide consensus that Drake for some reason was at the bottom of the pole, but after this preliminary round, it’s time to throw that list away and actually get it right this time.

What reignited the Cold War feud into the fiery onslaught it is now was the collaboration on the number one song “Like That” produced by Metro Boomin, and rappers Future and Kendrick Lamar.

All three picked their poison in throwing shots at J. Cole but mainly Drake which encouraged other artists like The Weeknd, Rick Ross and ASAP Rocky to pitch in their two cents as well. Quickly turning this not just into a rap civil war but an assembly line of shots being thrown in one direction.

Cole, who has been lyrically feigning for beef jumped in the verbal crossfire with his diss track of “7 Minute Drill,” and to keep it short he unfortunately missed the mark. Attempting to diminish Lamar’s flawless discography was such a head-scratching decision from every angle, especially when Cole’s best work can barely keep up with Kendrick’s worst.

Realizing his misfire, Jermaine quickly backed out of the beef, apologizing and even taking the song off streaming platforms. Letting everyone know, he was in over his head and rather not compete in something he wasn’t ready for. While it’s an understandable decision, it’s also an incredibly disappointing outcome of this sweltering situation. Round one barely ended and there’s already a fatality… and it was self-inflicted.

After Cole waved his white flag, Metro released a (believed to be older) J. Cole verse on his latest collab album ‘We Still Don’t Trust You’ giving the heavy impression that not only did J. Cole leave his teammate out to dry, but indirectly switched teams on him as well.

The way the pieces were falling it was getting harder to envision a way for Drake to clutch up and get out of this round on both feet, at least that’s what it seemed like to the ones watching on the surface.

Closing out the first round an unreleased from Drake song called “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me Fifty)” surfaced on the internet and was, at first, not super credible, but was confirmed later that it was real and authentic. With that being established, no matter what side you’re on it is abundantly clear Drake came and switched the odds in his favor.

The 6 god went on a four-minute rampage taking direct shots at everyone fully embracing this “twenty V one” matchup and very much holding his own.

His first move was to put Future in his place reminding everyone that his first number-one hits “Way2Sexy” and “Wait For U” only came because Drake handed them to him.

“Can’t believe he jumpin in this ***** turnin’ fifty, every song that made it on the chart he got it from Drizzy.”

Staying on topic with his diss to Future, Drake spread that smoke on Rick Ross keeping the receipts that Ross’ biggest hits all have the same common denominator.

Drake’s response to Metro Boomin’s instigation was quite simple, flicking him away like a fly on his shoulder. Knowing that he’s a producer and not a rapper Metro’s choices of responding are extremely limited.

“Metro, shut your hoe ass up and make some drums *****.”

The Boy turned it up a notch when addressing Kendrick, not only going after his size and nonintimidating stature but also some of his tactics when it comes to making music.

The track being called “Drop & Give Me Fifty” is supported by him comparing Kendrick to being a simple soldier for his label instead of being the one calling the shots.

“Extortion baby, whole career you been shook up ‘Cause the label told you drop and give me fifty like some pushups.”

Drake is alluding to the deals of Kendrick’s contract that Lamar again isn’t the “top dog” in TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment) because he has to hand over (assumingly) 50 percent of his proceeds to the higher-ups. Unlike Drake, who owns his masters meaning he gets to keep the “lion’s share” of the money earned.

“You better do that motherfuckin’ show inside the bitty. Maroon 5 need a verse you better make it witty. Then we need a verse for the Swifties.Top say drop you better drop and give em fifty.”

This bar has some weight to it because Drake has been discredited as a rapper for his versatility and capability to land mainstream hits in different genres. However, he points out Kendrick, the “savior” of real hip hop does the same thing at a higher degree because his label has him reaching far out of his lane for random collaborations to succeed when Drake has easily done that with no aid.

“You ain’t no Big Three, SZA got you wiped down, Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down. Like your label boy, you in the scope right now.”

After Kendrick boastfully bragged there is no “Big Three, it’s just big me” and how all of Drake’s “dogs are getting buried,” Drake went to show that actually all of his dogs are just fine and even doing better than Kendrick so far this decade.

SZA with “S.O.S.” Travis with “UTOPIA” and 21 Savage’s collab with Drake on “Her Loss” have all shared more charting, streaming, and touring success compared to Lamar’s last project “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.”

Playing off Kendrick’s jab at undermining his success of passing Michael Jackson with more number-one hits by saying “Prince outlived Mike Jack,” Drake took it a step further with the use of clever wordplay and double entendres.

“What’s a prince to a king? He a son *****. Get more love in the city that you from *****.”

Overall this was a great response and shouldn’t be a surprise to the groups that are aware of the personnel, but it is a surprise for the wannabe music intellectuals that pick and choose what to hyperfocus on when it comes to Drake’s career.

The masses have been fooled into believing Drake can’t compete with the best at the highest level when that is simply not true.

The facts have always been obvious but have been ignored and intentionally disregarded, and simultaneously that respect has been given to others who haven’t earned their stripes.

Time tells all and it didn’t take long for the ones who overrated J. Cole to be proven wrong in embarrassing fashion. Not saying Drake clears K-Dot in this battle or in general but the gap is and has never been that big in between.

It’s time to wake up and recognize this can go either way and ironically the one who was accused of “clicking up” might single-handedly take out the line of opponents that are eager to get in the crossfire.

Follow: