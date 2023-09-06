Following the recent live action film adaptations of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IP that were a critical disaster for fans and critics, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles came out of hibernation for the release of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” Fans of the franchise are more than satisfied with the recent release of the animated film that is a refreshing take on the universally loved turtles.

As everyone knows, the film’s plot consists of a genetic enhancer, known as ooze, falling down the sewers and mutating four small turtles into turtled teenage boys– Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo. A rat named Splinter is also mutated by the same ooze, and he adopts all four turtles. He teaches the turtles martial arts for self-defense, staying hidden in the shadows from the danger that humanity causes.

In the new release, the turtles are desperate to enter society despite their otherworldly mutated appearances, while crime is at an all time high in New York City all due to a mysterious villain known as Superfly. The turtles see their chance of being recognized as heroes if they take down Superfly and stop all active crime.

What certainly makes this new TMNT installment stand out from previous adaptations like the 80s cartoon adaptation and other animated movies is Mutant Mayhem’s bold animation style. Although many have compared Mutant Mayhem’s animation to 2018’s ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ and its 2023 sequel, the Spider-Verse films have only paved the way for Mutant Mayhem to take a different approach in its artstyle. Similar to the Spider-Verse films, Mutant Mayhem goes back to their roots originating from comic books. The film’s artstyle consists of adding in drawn lines on certain effects such as huge flames and every inside of a building. Every character and location is rough-looking and has an angsty appearance, used mostly on the human characters to showcase how cruel and nasty crime truly is in New York City.

To go alongside the rough artstyle, the production’s film score elevates the feeling of danger and hopelessness. The film score is composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, famously known for their work as the 90s alternative rock band, Nine Inch Nails. Reznor and Ross’ score brings their edge and compassionate piano sounds that bridge the turtles’ journey of their courageous attempt to enter society.

On the subject of music, the film fully embraces the fact that it takes place in New York City by featuring many famous New York native musicians on their soundtrack. Notably; DMX, De La Soul, A Tribe Called Quest, and many more artists have songs featured that add on to New York’s musical culture.

Another standout feature from this adaptation is that actual teenagers were cast to provide the voices for each respective turtle. What made the chemistry between the four turtles feel so natural is because of the film’s producer and writer, Seth Rogen. He stated in an interview with IGN that due to his experience as a voice actor, he felt inspired to let the voice actors of the turtles have fun and let loose all together in recording sessions. This explains how much of the humor all felt natural and every conversation sounded what a high schooler would say right now.

The film additionally has a stacked cast in its supporting actors and antagonists such as Jackie Chan voicing Splinter, Ayo Edebiri voicing a high school journalist named April O’Neil that aids the turtles on their journey, Ice Cube as the main villain Superfly, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Paul Rudd, and many more provide the voices of the antagonists of the film.

In a year with a stacked number of superhero films with some that were disasters such as 2023’s “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” and 2023’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” Mutant Mayhem along with “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3” all prove to be this year’s best comic book film adaptations. While demonstrating the comic book genre is not dying for audiences, but instead the genre needs to be more innovative and inspiring and full of ‘cowabungas,’ which is all that Mutant Mayhem provides.