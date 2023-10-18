It’s March of 2023, and life is not great. A slew of personal issues and the fact that I had missed out on tickets to Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated “Eras Tour” had me feeling really bummed. But one day while out with my family I heard the magic words that every Swiftie wanted to hear, “Congratulations! You got tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour!” To say I was ecstatic wouldn’t properly convey everything running through my head. Fast forward to Aug 4, and to what could quite possibly be the best night of my teen years.

The feelings of that night, especially as it was my first concert experience, are things that will stick with me for as long as I can gush over it. So to hear that the experience would be coming back this time in film form gave me almost the exact same reaction as the tour announcement.

To actually review the broad details of this movie would be to essentially review the performance itself, which has been done by just about every news source that calls itself relevant. So instead I want to look at the experience that envelops both the show and the movie.

I picked up on Swift’s music in 2021 shortly after her re-recording project began with “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and have been stuck to it ever since. There was admittedly some trepidation in trying to throw my hat in the ring for tickets, as the online community gave new swifties a piece of their mind following the Ticketmaster fiasco back in November 2022. However, upon actually going to the concert, I’m convinced there isn’t a kinder fanbase to exist (unless you’re a fan of or actually Kanye West!)

Constant outfit compliments, questions about your favorite era, and how long you’ve been a swiftie, dominate every conversation all without judgment. When the time came for Swift to take the stage everyone was just there dancing and screaming to their favorite songs, and though it can be a lot it’s definitely encouraging. This energy thankfully transferred over to the movie showing as well. Everyone was extremely friendly and talkative and while nobody was screeching like a banshee during the concert nor was anybody out of their seat dancing the vibe was to die for.

Seeing the show for the second time gave me an even deeper appreciation for the songs that I know and love. Where I spent most of the first half of my show recording my favorites so I wouldn’t lose the memory of seeing them live, watching it in my theater chair gave me the chance to vibe with the crowd and enjoy it on a deeper level. And as fun as it is having my own solo sing-a-long in the car while Spotify plays on shuffle, there’s just something irreplaceable about being amongst those who are comfortable screaming the lyrics with you.

The movie also lets you in on perhaps the most underappreciated part of the show, and that’s Swift’s backup dancers. Their movements and mannerisms almost tell an entirely unique story to the songs that are being performed and I can only imagine how long it took that team to nail down each and every part of the setlist.

On top of the backup dancers, the film also gives you an even better look at the main attraction herself, Taylor Swift. So much of her discography is very personal and it shows on her face while she’s performing. While I caught some of that from my seats that were incredibly close to the main stage (as close as I could be without spending an incredibly ridiculous amount of money) the movie gives you even more of that. Perhaps my favorite moment is when she’s singing “tolerate it” from her 2020 album “evermore.” The song is about someone in a relationship, begging to be noticed by their significant other but being nothing but a footnote in their life. And while the lyrics and vocals pull the crowd in, Swift’s eyes and facial expressions let them into the true feelings behind the sounds.

If you didn’t like Taylor Swift before this record-breaking concert, there’s a good chance you never will. But if you are a blossoming Swiftie or maybe a die-hard who’s been around since day one, the vibe, friendships, and love are made just for you. The concert film ends poignantly with a reel of fan footage showing off their outfits and friendship bracelets, which reminds everyone why Taylor does what she does, and that it’s ultimately about the fans.